Lenovo’s new ThinkPad X13 Gen 6 is super-light, weighing from just over 2 lbs

The laptop is powered by the Intel Core Ultra or AMD Ryzen AI PRO processors

ThinkPad T14s 2-in-1 has also debuted with a 360° dual-hinge design

As is always the case, Lenovo has been showing off a lot of new products at MWC 2025. In addition to introducing a wealth of concept products - which we love - the firm has also rolled out updates to its existing laptop lineups, including the ThinkPad range.

Probably the most attractive of these is the ThinkPad X13 Gen 6, which has been made even lighter. The previous-generation model, with the 41Wh battery and CFRP (carbon fiber-reinforced plastic) top cover, weighed in at just 1.12 kg (2.47 lbs), but the latest model is even lighter, starting at 0.933 kg (2.05 lbs), making it approximately 0.187 kg (0.42 lbs) lighter than the Gen 5.

Powered by Intel Core Ultra chips with Intel vPro or AMD Ryzen AI PRO processors, the ThinkPad X13 Gen 6 can be configured with up to 64GB LPDDR5x RAM, allowing it to handle demanding AI-driven tasks efficiently.

Lenovo says the new generation laptop has been optimized for modern hybrid work, aided by the Communication Bar, which features a 5MP + IR camera for improved clarity in virtual meetings.

The ThinkPad X13 Gen 6 supports Wi-Fi 7 and optional 5G connectivity and offers 41Wh or 54.7Wh CRU battery options. The device scores highly on sustainability, with a bio-based carbon fiber chassis, 90% recycled magnesium C cover and 55% recycled aluminum D cover.

It will be available for purchase starting June 2025, with prices from $1,139.00.

Lenovo also unveiled the ThinkPad T14s 2-in-1 at MWC, the first convertible laptop in the ThinkPad T series. Designed like the ThinkPad X13 Gen 6 for hybrid work, its 360° dual-hinge design allows the device to transition between laptop, tent, stand, and tablet modes.

Powered by Intel Core Ultra processors with Intel vPro, the new 2-in-1 sports a 500-nit low-power touch display or a 400-nit WUXGA touch option. It supports Wi-Fi 7 and optional 5G connectivity, while its 58Wh CRU battery promises long-lasting performance with improved repairability. The Lenovo ThinkPad T14s 2-in-1 will be available in June, priced from $1,719.00.

Lenovo is also introducing the ThinkPad T14s Gen 6 laptop, priced from $1,674.00, featuring Intel Core Ultra chips with Intel vPro or AMD Ryzen AI PRO processors.

