You can’t have failed to notice, but AI is everywhere these days. It’s being embedded in hardware, software, and services, making it a key selling point for new devices. If you're looking to buy a high-end business laptop, chances are it will feature the latest Intel or AMD chip with a built-in NPU and likely include a Copilot button for AI-powered assistance as well.

At MWC 2025, Lenovo introduced a number of new laptops, including upgrades to its ThinkPad and ThinkBook lineups, and of course they have all been optimized to handle AI workflows. If you’re in the market for a new laptop and want to use it for AI tasks, you’re spoiled for choice.

But what if you don’t want or need a new laptop, or can’t afford the latest model, but still want to benefit from on-device AI? The answer might be to purchase a new monitor. Yes, that sounds ridiculous, but one of Lenovo’s proof-of-concepts unveiled at MWC 2025 is an AI screen which can transfer its smart powers to a connected laptop or desktop system.

Adding AI smarts to your PC

Called the AI Display, Lenovo’s concept comes with a discrete NPU inside the screen, not that you’d be able to tell by looking at it. Lenovo says this is another demonstration of its commitment to “smarter technology for all.”

The dNPU not only expands the monitor’s capabilities - automatically rotating, elevating, and tilting the screen to give users the best viewing angle based on their seating position - but also adds intelligent functionality to non-AI PCs.

Lenovo says, “With the AI Display with NPU inside, non-AI PCs will be able to use Large Language Models, receiving commands from the user, analyzing and recognizing the intent, and allowing the Assistant to execute the request.”

It’s only a concept at the moment, as is the AI Stick (also unveiled at MWC), which brings artificial intelligence to non-AI PCs without requiring you to buy a new screen.

There’s no hint of when (or if) Lenovo plans to bring the AI Display to market, or how much it might cost. It is a genius idea though, and one that could be a welcome gamechanger, provided it launches soon enough to capitalize on the AI boom.