'Jesus!': 10,000 drones flock in Texas to tell the story of Jesus of Nazareth — and crush four world records
Easter drone spectacle showed famous scenes from birth to the resurrection
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- Texas drone show retells the story of Jesus using 10,000 synchronized aerial units
- Event earns four Guinness World Records including largest QR code formation
- Global drone displays continue growing in scale with creative record attempts
One of the largest drone light shows staged in the United States has broken four Guinness World Records while retelling the life of Jesus Christ in the Texas night sky.
The production combined religious storytelling with large-scale aerial visuals, pushing drone choreography to numbers rarely attempted at public events.
The Easter event was staged by Aerial Illuminations Drone Light Shows and was recognized for creating the world’s largest QR code, logo, word and flying LED screen formed entirely by drones.Article continues below
From birth to resurrection
The drone show took place in Manvel, Texas, across nine nights, beginning with 5,000 drones and building to a peak of 10,000 units.
Scenes followed the life of Jesus from his birth through to the resurrection, with drones forming figures and symbols tied to key moments.
AV Magazine reports the images included Jesus with his disciples, the word Jesus spelled out in the sky, Christ riding a horse, sitting on a large throne, and a crucifixion scene presented on Good Friday.
Organizers spent more than two months preparing the show, coordinating flight paths, animation timing and safety systems across a team of more than 100 crew members.
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