'It's a lot of fun': Blackmagic just turned the Apple Watch into the ultimate remote for iPhone filming

Blackmagic Camera for iOS 3.3 is now available from the App Store

The update adds Apple Watch camera controls and monitoring of iPhone footage

New features also include support for ATEM camera controls

Blackmagic Design, the company behind the popular DaVinci Resolve editing software, has launched a big update to its Blackmagic Camera for iOS app.

Blackmagic Camera for iOS 3.3 brings a host of new functions and features - but the highlight for me is the ability to monitor and control the camera using your Apple Watch.

It also brings ATEM camera control for anyone using their Apple device as a live studio camera.

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What's new?

The Blackmagic Camera app adds camera controls and image processing, effectively giving iPhones and iPads the ability to recreate a cinematic style of a high-end film camera using mobile devices.

The newly updated companion app gives you control and monitor what the iPhone is filming directly from your Apple Watch.

Blackmagic Design says this lets users "monitor framing and audio levels, start and stop recording and adjust key settings including exposure, focus and LUTs." You can also switch lenses and control the zoom.

All useful stuff, which the company said is "perfect for situations where an iPhone is mounted out of reach or in a position where physically touching it would cause camera shake."