Infosecurity Picks Awards 2025 - entries open now!

News
By published

Enter now for the Infosecurity Picks Awards 2025

Infosecurity Picks Awards 2025
(Image credit: Future)

New for 2025, Future PLC proudly presents the Infosecurity Picks Awards, acknowledging outstanding products and solutions within the cybersecurity space on display at Infosecurity Europe 2025.

The Picks Awards are for those exhibiting at the Infosecurity, acknowledging the very best on show at this year's event.

The Infosecurity Picks Awards are presented by two of our leading publications from within the industry, TechRadar Pro and ITPro.

The awards provide an opportunity for you to gain valuable coverage, PR value from official awards logos and assets, a trophy for display both during and after the show, and recognition as one of the leading technology innovators at the show.

Click here to start your nomination!

Infosecurity Picks Awards 2025

The Infosecurity Picks Awards 2025 are for all products being launched or on-display at Infosecurity Europe 2025.

If you're an exhibitor, you can make your product or solution stand out in post-show pieces by entering the Picks Awards.

These products will be judged by both remote and on-site judges, providing you a chance to demonstrate what they're all about.

Why enter?

You'll receive a nominee badge once entered which is fully-licensed and can be used to promote your entry both online and in print promotions.

If then judged a winner, you will receive a winner's package containing a fully-licensed winner's badge, pre-made social post, template press release, and a crystal-glass trophy.

Promotional coverage for winners will be published on participating brands' websites, in print and promoted in regular weekly and/or monthly newsletters.

Don’t miss out on this opportunity – all entries must be received by 23:59 GMT Fri, May 16, unless otherwise noted.

We look forward to receiving your nominations - visit the official Picks Awards page for complete details and to nominate today!

For inquiries about Infosecurity Picks Awards 2025, the categories, costs, eligibility, or anything else about the awards, please contact Beckie Sirs at (beckie.sirs@futurenet.com).

TechRadar Pro

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about pro
Arcserve UDP 9.1 main image

I tested the Arcserve UDP 9.1 review - see how this backup and recovery for virtual machines works out
Asus ZenScreen MB16QHG main image

I tried out the Asus ZenScreen MB16QHG - read how this portable screen worked out
An Intel Arc A770 Limited Edition GPU on a blue background with a skull emoji in front of it.

Intel's rumored high-end Battlemage GPUs have been cancelled - is it time to worry about GPU competition?
See more latest
Most Popular
An Intel Arc A770 Limited Edition GPU on a blue background with a skull emoji in front of it.
Intel's rumored high-end Battlemage GPUs have been cancelled - is it time to worry about GPU competition?
Metroid Prime 4 Beyond showing Samus in her new suit
I was already excited for Metroid Prime 4: Beyond, then Retro Studios gave Samus a bullet time mechanic
A 2025 Porsche 911 in motion beneath a blue and almost cloudless sky
2025 Porsches are getting Dolby Atmos for elite in-car audio and I've never wanted a 911 more
Samsung Galaxy S25 showing the side bar with AI Assist tool
Here's when Samsung's One UI 7 upgrade will finally roll out to your older Galaxy devices
A woman holding a tablet, streaming Qobuz music with Focal Stellia over-ear headphones
Fed up streaming songs that all sound the same? Qobuz brings you legendary labels to level up your listening
ChatGPT vs. DALL-E 3 Image creation
‘Our GPUs are melting’ – OpenAI puts limits on image creation and delays rollout to free accounts
Google Workspace
At last, Google Workspace is making this small but vital change to making slides, and I'm so relieved
Garmin Instinct 3
Furious Garmin users revolt over new subscription service – "We need to take a firm stand"
The new SanDisk Extreme Portable SSD for PlayStation 5.
SanDisk just revealed a new rugged external PS5 SSD and I can't wait to throw it out a window
Power cables stretching out in front of the horizon
Solar grids could be hijacked and even potentially disabled by these security flaws