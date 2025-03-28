Infosecurity Picks Awards 2025 - entries open now!

New for 2025, Future PLC proudly presents the Infosecurity Picks Awards, acknowledging outstanding products and solutions within the cybersecurity space on display at Infosecurity Europe 2025.

The Picks Awards are for those exhibiting at the Infosecurity, acknowledging the very best on show at this year's event.

The Infosecurity Picks Awards are presented by two of our leading publications from within the industry, TechRadar Pro and ITPro.

The awards provide an opportunity for you to gain valuable coverage, PR value from official awards logos and assets, a trophy for display both during and after the show, and recognition as one of the leading technology innovators at the show.

Click here to start your nomination!

Infosecurity Picks Awards 2025

The Infosecurity Picks Awards 2025 are for all products being launched or on-display at Infosecurity Europe 2025.

If you're an exhibitor, you can make your product or solution stand out in post-show pieces by entering the Picks Awards.

These products will be judged by both remote and on-site judges, providing you a chance to demonstrate what they're all about.

Why enter?

You'll receive a nominee badge once entered which is fully-licensed and can be used to promote your entry both online and in print promotions.

If then judged a winner, you will receive a winner's package containing a fully-licensed winner's badge, pre-made social post, template press release, and a crystal-glass trophy.

Promotional coverage for winners will be published on participating brands' websites, in print and promoted in regular weekly and/or monthly newsletters.

Don’t miss out on this opportunity – all entries must be received by 23:59 GMT Fri, May 16, unless otherwise noted.

We look forward to receiving your nominations - visit the official Picks Awards page for complete details and to nominate today!

For inquiries about Infosecurity Picks Awards 2025, the categories, costs, eligibility, or anything else about the awards, please contact Beckie Sirs at (beckie.sirs@futurenet.com).