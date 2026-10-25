Thermaltake's CAPO X accommodates two independent computers inside one enclosure

The upper Ryzen and Radeon system ran approximately 5°C warmer

Both computers maintained stable temperatures during simultaneous stress testing

Thermaltake's CAPO X is a full tower case designed to accommodate two independent computer systems within a single enclosure.

A recent review (originally in Japanese) tested its cooling performance using an AMD Ryzen 7 9800X3D with Radeon RX 9070 XT and an Intel Core Ultra 7 265K paired with GeForce RTX 5070 Ti.

Both configurations maintained stable temperatures during simultaneous workloads, although testing revealed differences in how heat affected each system.

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Two computers share one enclosure without major overheating

Cinebench 2026 measured processor performance, while 3DMark Steel Nomad Stress Test assessed graphics capabilities under demanding workloads.

Both configurations delivered sufficient gaming performance individually, while running them simultaneously revealed how heat from one system affected the other's cooling.

Under sustained workloads, the upper AMD system's Ryzen 7 9800X3D CPU and Radeon RX 9070 XT GPU generally operated around 60°C.

In the lower configuration, the GeForce RTX 5070 Ti GPU reached approximately 60°C, while its Core Ultra 7 265K processor remained near 50°C.

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Temperatures initially climbed when testing began, then settled without substantial fluctuations across either compartment.

However, running both computers together raised temperatures in the upper system by approximately 5°C compared with operating that configuration independently.

The temperature difference was attributed to heat from the lower Intel system, which appeared to affect airflow through the upper compartment.

Warmer air emerging from the upper rear fan supported this explanation, although the test did not establish that every configuration would experience identical temperature changes.

Installing a faster rear exhaust fan could help remove accumulated heat from the enclosure.

Adjusting fan placement, rotational speeds, and internal airflow therefore remains important when configuring both systems for sustained workloads.

The findings suggest that the stacked arrangement does not automatically cause severe overheating under the tested conditions.

However, the temperature increase in the upper compartment indicates that heat management still requires attention when both computers operate simultaneously.

Complex assembly leaves room for experienced PC builders

Installing two complete computers requires separate motherboards, power supplies, and storage devices, increasing assembly time compared with conventional single-system Desktop PC cases.

Nevertheless, the enclosure's divided chambers provide considerable cable-routing space, helping builders manage connections from both configurations.

One drawback identified during assembly was the lack of a fan hub, which could complicate cable management in a dual-system configuration.

Purchasing a separate controller could simplify connections and give builders more flexibility when coordinating multiple fans across both compartments.

The CAPO X's unusual layout also requires decisions about how each computer receives and expels air.

Builders must consider the interaction between compartments rather than treating the enclosure as two entirely isolated cooling environments.

Assembling the CAPO X case involved more work than building a conventional single-system computer.

Installing components for two devices requires additional connections, while managing their cooling arrangements introduces additional configuration decisions.

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