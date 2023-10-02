HP’s lightest laptop costs $500 and is the perfect antidote to your MacBook Air cravings - meet the ridiculously light but powerful HP Pavilion Aero

HP Pavilion Aero 13 : $929.99 $499.99 at HP Direct

Save $430 The Aero 13 is almost half price at HP direct and you get a cracking piece of technology squeezed into an incredibly small package (that weighs just over two pounds): A six-core AMD CPU with 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD plus a 16:10 FHD+ display.

What is it?

Probably the best value-for-money light laptop on the market right now. If you’re looking for something you can carry around without much thought and can deliver reasonably good performance on a wide range of use cases, then you can’t do worse than the HP Pavilion Aero 13, especially if you’re looking for a business laptop .

What makes it special?

Like many great deals, it is the combination of unique features that make it worthy. In this case, a fingerprint scanner, a 6-core AMD CPU, a 13.3-inch full HD IPS display with a 16:10 aspect ratio, a fingerprint reader, all in a chassis that weighs less than 1Kg. Best thing though is the price; $499.99, that’s a 46% saving. Not bad for one of the lightest laptops around.

What else should I know?

The AMD Ryzen 5 7535U inside the HP Pavilion Aero 13 is a potent processor; despite having only six cores, it is competitive with eight core rivals from Intel, according to popular benchmark, Passmark. It should be fast enough for most tasks. It has a 256GB SSD and 8GB of RAM (soldered), that’s the minimum I’d recommend for everyday use. There’s plenty of ports and slots (five in all) including a dedicated power connector - which I prefer. As for battery life, it reached more than 10 hours on battery tests published by our sister publications Tomsguide and Laptomag, not bad for a 43WHr model. The webcam is a 720p model with noise suppression and two microphones. Oh and did we say that it uses a magnesium alloy for its chassis. The integrated GPU is also significantly faster than most of the onboard competition out there, especially in the thin and light category.

Any cons?

Its memory is not upgradable as it is soldered. You can’t add to it, which is a shame but understandable given the thin-and-light nature of the laptop. Business users may also wince at the lack of a backlit keyboard and camera shutter. There’s no microSD card reader and the Realtek-based Wi-Fi chip delivers average performance.

What have others said about it? Note that almost all reviews online are for older models launched in 2021. TechRadar hasn’t reviewed this laptop but our peers have.

Cnet : The Pavilion Aero 13 doesn't quite match the fit and finish of Apple's least expensive laptop (the M1 MacBook Air ), but it comes close and offers some things you just don't get on the Air. It also weighs nearly a pound less.

Notebookcheck : The Pavilion Aero 13 is all about portability, display quality, and processor performance for an affordable price. The huge weight savings alone make it worth considering over last year's model especially for travelers and students”

Tomsguide : The HP Pavilion Aero 13 is an easy choice for those that care about portability above all else… and performance…and a comfortable keyboard…and a nice display. Who am I kidding? The Aero 13 is a great all-around ultraportable. Well, except the fact that its deck is a bit small and that it doesn’t come with a microSD card slot.

Laptopmag : The Aero 13 is to laptops what Bumblebee is to film. Until that 2018 release, every Transformers movie was awful. Then seemingly out of nowhere, a spin-off arrives and makes you consider whether something could come of the franchise. I'm not saying Bumblebee was the height of cinema, and like that movie, the Aero 13 has its faults. But despite those drawbacks, you won't find a better laptop for around $700.

What about after sales?

You get the standard one year warranty out of the box but can add a 3-year pickup and return extended support warranty with accidental damage protection for $124.79 at the time of writing. You can add tech support as well (SmartFriend and Absolute Home + Office Standard).

Anything else?

The upgrades are surprisingly affordable: A fully kitted model with an upgraded 8-core CPU, twice the system memory and a 1TB SSD, a higher-resolution display and backlit will add $410. Also just to confirm that the HP Elite Dragonfly G4 is about the same weight as the Aero 13.

