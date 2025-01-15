Home Office picks IBM to deliver UK Emergency Services Network

IBM awarded contract to upgrade Britain’s ESN

EE will deliver the project’s mobile communications infrastructure

Similar projects have already been rolled out across US, Canada, South Korea

The Home Office has confirmed it will be using IBM to deliver the Emergency Services Network (ESN) in Britain, including police forces, fire services, and ambulance trusts.

The move will see more than 300,000 emergency responders hopefully get faster access to data, real-time video, and secure voice communications.

By sharing live data, imagery, and location updates, emergency service workers will be able to coordinate support efficiently, which could help speed up responses and reduce wait times.

IBM chosen as Emergency Services Network partner

Policing Minister Dame Diana Johnson is set to oversee the project to make sure it remains on track after several ESN rollout delays in the run-up to this announcement.

“This government is working tirelessly to support this project, making sure it is delivered in a timely and cost-effective manner, and IBM will be an important part of bringing the Emergency Services Network online," Johnson said.

The announcement highlights an example whereby responders to a serious road traffic collision would be able to send their exact GPS location with other services. Fire services would then be able to identify the vehicle model to prepare the necessary cutting equipment or to understand the placement of electric vehicle batteries, while paramedics would have quicker access to patient data, such as prior medical conditions.

ESN has been described as the “next generation of fast, safe and secure voice, video and data communication” that “[allows] emergency services to work in tandem and coordinate efforts.” Countries like the US, Canada, and South Korea have already deployed similar systems.

IBM UK & Ireland Managing Director Rahul Kalia added: “Working with our ecosystem partners, we will deliver mission-critical services for first responders to enhance safety in our communities across Great Britain.”

In a separate announcement, IBM confirmed the ESN contract will last seven years, with an option for a two-year extension. Ecosystem partners will include Samsung Electronics, Ericsson, Frequentis, Exponential-e, and Palo Alto Networks.

The Home Office has also confirmed that EE won the contract to provide the mobile communications infrastructure for the project.