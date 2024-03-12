Google’s new Security Command Center Enterprise puts you at the helm of your multicloud environment, with AI SecOps to back you up
Enterprise multicloud security from Google has arrived
Google has announced the launch of Security Command Center Enterprise (SCC Enterprise), a new cloud risk management solution offering what it says is an industry-first combination of cloud security and enterprise security operations.
And to wrap it all up, this security solution is backed up with Mandiant threat intelligence and generative AI to provide clarity and insight throughout the entire cloud security lifecycle.
In a company blog post, Google Cloud says cloud-native application protection platforms (CNAPPs) don’t have all of the capabilities necessary to provide the best protection against the latest threats, which is why it is looking to introduce such a security command center for enterprise.
SCC Enterprise supercharged by Mandiant Hunt
By combining Mandiant Threat intelligence with modern SecOps capabilities, SCC Enterprise provides a rapid response solution to cloud security issues by utilizing “SIEM-powered visibility and SOAR-driven accountability,” Suni Potti, VP/GM, Google Cloud Security said on the blog.
“Security teams can get a single view of their posture controls, active threats, cloud identities, data, and more, while integrating remediation and issue accountability into the end-to-end workflows of a converged cloud risk management platform.”
Google’s security fabric is the powerhouse behind SCC Enterprise, giving insight into the data visualizations provided by the “planet-scale data lake that ingests and analyzes the volume of cloud data needed to build dynamic security graphs and to understand the complex relationships in multicloud environments.”
For those with less-experience in managing a multi-cloud security environment, Google has included generative AI to simplify the complex security issues and terminology that are encountered when navigating SCC Enterprise.
The Mandiant Hunt threat intelligence expertise can be accessed on demand to enhance the skills and tools available to security teams, giving your team's access to the latest threats to cloud environments and the best techniques for prevention and remediation.
The Enterprise level solution builds on Google’s pre existing Command Center with additional capabilities for securing Google Cloud, AWS, and Microsoft Azure environments, including vulnerability and security posture management, cloud infrastructure specific threat detection technology, integrated workflows and much more.
More from TechRadar Pro
Are you a pro? Subscribe to our newsletter
Sign up to the TechRadar Pro newsletter to get all the top news, opinion, features and guidance your business needs to succeed!
Benedict Collins is a Staff Writer at TechRadar Pro covering privacy and security. Before settling into journalism he worked as a Livestream Production Manager, covering games in the National Ice Hockey League for 5 years and contributing heavily to the advancement of livestreaming within the league. Benedict is mainly focused on security issues such as phishing, malware, and cyber criminal activity, but he also likes to draw on his knowledge of geopolitics and international relations to understand the motives and consequences of state-sponsored cyber attacks.
He has a MA in Security, Intelligence and Diplomacy, alongside a BA in Politics with Journalism, both from the University of Buckingham. His masters dissertation, titled 'Arms sales as a foreign policy tool,' argues that the export of weapon systems has been an integral part of the diplomatic toolkit used by the US, Russia and China since 1945. Benedict has also written about NATO's role in the era of hybrid warfare, the influence of interest groups on US foreign policy, and how reputational insecurity can contribute to the misuse of intelligence.
Outside of work Ben follows many sports; most notably ice hockey and rugby. When not running or climbing, Ben can most often be found deep in the shrubbery of a pub garden.
Most Popular
By Rob Dwiar
By Mike Moore
By Darren Allan