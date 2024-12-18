Google's business AI coding platform now supports third-party tools

Google launches Gemini Code Assist tools in private preview

It will integrate with GitHub, GitLab, Google Docs and more

Gemini 2.0 Flash is also available to use

Google has announced a handy update to its Gemini Code Assist platform, expanding the AI-powered coding assistant’s capabilities even further by including support for third-party data sources.

“[Gemini Code Assist tools] enable developers to retrieve information from, or act on any part of their engineering system, which is especially helpful for services outside the IDE," noted a blog post update by Senior Director for Product Management Ryan J Salva and Group Product Manager Prithpal Bhogill.

The news comes shortly after the tech giant announced its latest Gemini Flash 2.0 model, which the company hopes will produce higher-quality responses with lower latency.

Gemini Code Assist is even more powerful

Salva and Bhogill highlighted how the update will enable developers to work more seamlessly with uninterrupted flows; third-party integrations will surface information and tools from other applications without having to leave the IDE.

Google also says that by having access to more data and insights, more efficient development cycles, reduced errors and better software are all possible.

Already, Atlassian (Rovo), GitHub, GitLab, Google Docs, Sentry and Snyk have all been announced as launch partners, offering full support for Gemini Code Assist tools.

Atlassian Head of Product for Agile and DevOps AI, Josh Devenny, commented: “This integration ensures every developer can instantly access technical specifications, tasks in progress, blockers, or even identify the right person to ask for help, all without leaving their coding environment.”

Google also boasted about how it can support other businesses, saying the launch of its new tools will enhance developers’ productivity and “[provide] immense value to [its] partners, offering exciting new opportunities for growth and engagement.”

Developers can express their interest in joining the Gemini Code Assist tools private preview, and signups are also open to use Gemini 2.0 Flash in Gemini Code Assist.