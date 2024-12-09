Google Drive is finally coming to Windows on ARM

Google Drive beta software now available for Snapdragon processors

Only available for Windows 11 (and presumably onward)

Marks a trend of increased support for ARM

Google has confirmed machines running Qualcomm's Snapdragon processors, previously unsupported by its cloud storage software, will now be able to download and run Google Drive natively, albeit currently in beta form.

The welcome news comes amid a rise in interest in Snapdragon processors, which are gaining more support from software makers.

Built specifically for ARM64, it offers users most of the same functions as the x86 version and offers a more efficient and seamless experience for Snapdragon users.

Google Drive app now available for Snapdragon processors

“We're excited to announce beta support for Drive for desktop on Windows 11 devices powered by Snapdragon processors. Compiled natively for ARM64, this release enables users to easily sync and store files online from Windows PCs powered by Snapdragon," the company posted in a blog update.

Although previous Google Drive apps have been available with versions prior to Windows 11, the ARM-based beta app is compatible exclusively with Microsoft’s flagship OS. It also requires Microsoft WebView2, which is usually preinstalled within the OS but could require users to download is separately during setup if that’s not the case.

Google emphasized, because this is a beta product, some bugs may be present, therefore Snapdragon users should not rely on it until general availability is confirmed. Any issues can be reported via Help > Send feedback within drive.google.com.

More broadly, Google isn't the only company optimizing its software for ARM hardware. Other apps, like Arc Browser and NordVPN, have also received recent support for the hardware.

The beta version of Google Drive for ARM devices is available to download now for all Google Workspace customers, Workspace Individual Subscribers, and users with personal Google accounts.