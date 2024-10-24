Google Chrome will soon let your business create its own extension store

Google has announced the addition of an Enterprise Web Store for browser extensions for businesses using the Chrome browser and ChromeOS.

Set to enter preview later in 2024, businesses will soon be able to curate a selection of company-approved extensions to showcase within the employee-facing store, helping to standardize extensions across the business.

In doing so, companies will be able to minimize security risks by blocking access to unverified or potentially harmful extensions, which could compromise sensitive and confidential data.

Chrome extension stores

Behind the scenes, the new extensions store option will also feature Google’s security operations (SecOps) tools, offering real-time telemetry and risk scoring to give IT admins detailed insights into extension usage and potential threats.

At the same time, Google also announced several AI-powered enhancements for Chrome Enterprise and ChromeOS, including a ‘Help Me Read’ feature that summarizes documents, ‘Welcome Recap’ which helps users continue from where they last left off, and ‘Live Translate,’ which offers real-time audio translation.

Google also announced a handful of new and improved security features, like copy and paste control policies and screenshot protections, all in a bid to keep company data protected against third parties.

There’s also a new rollback feature for ChromeOS, which allows users to revert to a previous version of the operating system without losing data.

Mark Berschadski, Director for Product Management at Chrome Enterprise, and Naveen Viswanatha, Head of Product Management at ChromeOS, commented: “Securing the browser is a critical step to protect your organization from threats. Securing your physical devices is an equally important step.”

