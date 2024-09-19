Google Workspace is bringing your calendar right to your Chrome homepage
Chrome just got some handy upgrades
Google is rolling out a new calendar overview directly in newly opened browser tabs for Workspace users in a bid to get them quicker access to information they’re likely to need.
The new tool will provide immediate access to schedules and meetings as soon as workers open Chrome, with opens to view their Google Calendar as well as check details, locations and join video calls.
As part of the update, Google has also included another tile for Drive, designed to surface recently accessed documents across apps like Docs, Sheets and Slides.
This minor Google Workspace update is actually a big one
By removing just one or two steps and compiling glanceable and interactive information on the Chrome homepage, Google has effectively eliminated the need for workers to open their Workspace apps in some circumstances.
The update forms part of a broader set of enhancements to Google Workspace and Chrome, all with an eye on efficiency and productivity. Enterprises can also set up managed-site shortcuts, allowing departments to quickly access sites like Salesforce without employees having to configure it themselves.
Moreover, Google is adding more control for IT teams with profile-level security policies. Acknowledging that, for many, the browser is the endpoint, especially for those using Google’s office software, the company has had to adapt to hybridized workforces and BYOD policies to ensure that bookmarks, extensions and browser data remain separate for work accounts.
The new Calendar and Drive views in the new tab page as well as enterprise-configured managed-site shortcuts are rolling out now, and further security controls will become generally available later this year.
With several years’ experience freelancing in tech and automotive circles, Craig’s specific interests lie in technology that is designed to better our lives, including AI and ML, productivity aids, and smart fitness. He is also passionate about cars and the decarbonisation of personal transportation. As an avid bargain-hunter, you can be sure that any deal Craig finds is top value!