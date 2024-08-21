Google Chrome is making it simpler to access password across all your devices

Google is set to introduce a new feature allowing full synchronization of all your Google Account data across all your Android and Desktop devices.

The move, which follows a similar announcement for iOS in October 2024, will give users access to stored passwords and addresses, as well as sharing tabs and browsing activity between your devices.

Essentially, Chrome will act as a single unified browser across all iOS, Android, and your desktop - but only if you want it to.

Chrome Sync is about to get better

When logging into most of your accounts these days, you expect access to your data across whatever device you were using, with cloud backup and synchronization becoming an expected part of day to day life.

“From the point of signing in to Chrome you’ll get access to your saved passwords, addresses, and other data from your Google Account. Where relevant, we’ll offer you the choice to sign into Chrome for a customized browsing experience on any device,” the company announced in a Chromium blog post.

“For example, you can sign in and start to plan a trip on your phone during your commute, and then seamlessly finish it up on any device. Send tabs between your devices, find your bookmarks and use autogenerated passwords with ease."

The account synchronization for open tabs and browsing history is an opt-in feature. No announcement was made on when Android and Desktop users can expect to take advantage of this feature, only that it will be “soon.”

