Going full-fibre on UK broadband could net the country billions

Full fibre rollout could add £66 billion to Britain’s economy by 2029, report claims

Quicker internet access will allow more patients to be seen remotely

Working from home will reduce the number of commuters, and emissions

Full fibre broadband supplied by Openreach could inject £66 billion into Britain’s economy between now and 2029, new research has claimed.

Besides the economic benefits of the ultrafast broadband network, the study by the Centre for Economics and Business Research and Stantec also highlights social benefits relating to more reliable connections.

By rolling out full fibre, it’s estimated that 620,000 parents and older workers would be able to return to the workforce, contributing to the economy.

Full fibre broadband has economic benefits

The study explores the positive impact of ultrafast broadband on flexible working routine, which could contribute £19 billion alone to the UK economy.

However, the benefits don’t stop at work, with the report revealing that full fibre could support five million online GP appointments annually by 2029, or around double what the system can currently handle. Streamlining access to healthcare could help ease the pressure on doctors and save the NHS valuable cash.

Furthermore, 1% of Key Stage 2 pupils and 1% of Key Stage 4 pupils could achieve higher pass rates as a result of speedier connections, equating to around 21,700 students across the UK.

Apart from the direct benefits of full fibre, it’s estimated that 1.4 million more home workers could be added to the population by 2029, meaning that fewer cars will be on the roads, helping to cut emissions.

Describing its full fibre network as a “growth and prosperity engine,” Openreach CEO Clive Shelley said: “This report highlights how it will create jobs, enhance connectivity, and drive economic improvements across each nation of the UK, but continued investment depends on a stable policy and regulatory environment.”