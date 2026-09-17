Get 10GB of 5G data, unlimited UK calls and texts for just £1.89 a month with this Lebara SIM deal, ideal for travel and business trips
There's no lengthy contract, with the plan running on a 30-day rolling basis
This SIM-only Lebara offer makes switching particularly cheap for new customers. Its flexible setup will appeal to anyone making regular travel and business trips.
• Best for: Professionals and travellers who wants an inexpensive SIM-only plan with enough data for everyday browsing, social media, messaging and occasional streaming.
• The deal: The Lebara 10GB Exclusive Monthly Plan is £1.89 a month (was £5.99) for the first four months for new customers.
• Why it matters: You get 10GB of 4G and 5G data, unlimited UK calls and texts, plus 100 international minutes to more than 50 countries. It runs on Vodafone’s network and uses a flexible 30-day rolling plan.
Today's best SIM deal
Lebara's 10GB SIM plan costs £1.89 monthly for the first four months, down from £5.99, with 5G data, unlimited UK calls and texts, plus 100 international minutes for new customers.
Why we recommend it
There's no long-term contract or credit check, and Lebara says it won't increase the price of its SIM-only plans during 2026. You can use your data allowance for tethering and mobile hotspots, while EU and India roaming is included at no additional cost, subject to its roaming terms. Lebara runs on Vodafone's network, with 5G included where you have a compatible handset and coverage.
Price context & historical value
The introductory price reduces the monthly cost from £5.99 to £1.89 for the first four months, saving £4.10 each month. That means you'll pay £7.56 rather than £23.96 over the introductory period, a total saving of £16.40. After the four-month offer ends, the plan returns to its regular £5.99 monthly price.
Should you buy it?
✅ Buy Lebara's 10GB Exclusive Monthly Plan if...
You typically use 10GB or less of mobile data each month and want a low-cost SIM without committing to a lengthy contract. The included international minutes make it useful if you regularly call one of the eligible countries.
❌ Skip Lebara's 10GB Exclusive Monthly Plan if...
You regularly use considerably more than 10GB of mobile data. Heavy streamers and anyone who frequently relies on their phone as a hotspot may be better served by a plan with a larger data allowance.
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Wayne Williams is a freelancer writing news for TechRadar Pro. He has been writing about computers, technology, and the web for 30 years. In that time he wrote for most of the UK’s PC magazines, and launched, edited and published a number of them too.
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