For a limited time, DataImpulse is giving +25% bonus traffic to all users

Dating back decades, proxies still have a place in today’s ever-expanding internet. Originally designed to improve internet performance and security, a proxy acts as an intermediary between a device and the internet.

And while their VPN cousins have taken much of the spotlight, proxies provide a faster, lighter alternative - not to mention a better fit for tasks like web scraping, SEO monitoring, social media management, and ad verification, to name a few.

So, if you’re looking to get your hands on some of these bad boys, you’ll be pleased to know that DataImpulse is offering +25% bonus traffic for all users. The company specializes in creating custom proxy services for businesses, but individual users can find something for themselves as well who aim to access data from anywhere and collect the data they need.

DataImpulse is offering +25% bonus traffic for all users There are several types of proxies available, including residential, datacenter, mobile, and premium residential. DataImpulse has four pricing plans available: Intro, Basic, Advanced, and Custom.



Prices differ depending on which type of proxy you pick, and the same goes for the amount of traffic you get. That said, 1 GB of data will run you $1 with residential proxies, though that can go lower if you step into the terabyte territory. All plans share free country targeting, over 195 locations, rotating and sticky sessions, 24/7 support, and more.



With the flexible pay-as-you-go pricing, all users can get +25% bonus traffic, which can be activated only through our affiliate link. Do note that a minimum purchase of $100 is needed, and the launch deal is valid for 60 days.

Why we picked DataImpulse

From easy setup to over 90 million ethically-sourced unique IPs, both newbies and more demanding users will find something that suits their needs.

For starters, DataImpulse’s highly competitive, pay-as-you-go pricing and traffic that never expires make it a great choice if you need low-cost residential or mobile proxies without monthly subscription commitments. A rather big global coverage is available too, with more than 195 locations at your disposal.

The company promises 99.9% uptime for datacenter proxies, and those who pick premium residential proxies will get a personal account manager. To top it all off, regardless of the plan, you’ll get 24/7 customer support. Not saying that you’ll ever need it, but it’s nice to know that DataImpulse has your back, one way or another.