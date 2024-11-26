Five key steps to transform UK government digital services

As the world rapidly digitalizes, government agencies are under pressure to boost productivity and deliver the seamless, user-friendly services that people now expect. In the UK, this effort is driven by the government’s 2022-25 Roadmap for Digital and Data.

The Autumn Budget underscores Government’s growing commitment to supporting the public sector in digitizing its service delivery and improving outcomes. It allocates £2 billion for technology investment in the NHS and provides additional support for digital transformation in other public services. The time to leverage technology to optimize operations, increase productivity and empower the public sector is now.

Civica conducted its third annual survey of senior civil servants to assess progress on the Roadmap’s goals. The findings show steady improvements, but to unlock additional potential, efforts must intensify in five key areas.

Lee Perkins Social Links Navigation CEO of Civica.

1. Renewing focus on strategic alignment

Our findings reveal that nearly half of civil servants (48%) believe their organization's digital priorities align with the Roadmap, an increase from 42% in 2023. While this shows progress, there are still significant gaps to address to achieve meaningful improvements in productivity and citizen-focused innovation by the deadline.

To move forward effectively, the government should focus on aligning strategies by fostering collaboration between departments, unifying digital goals and connecting digital transformation to citizen-centered services.

2. Prioritizing a single access point

When people use public services, the experience should be safe, simple and seamless. To achieve this, the government is expanding GOV.UK One Login across all departments, which is a key part of its digital strategy. However, only 16% of departments are actively implementing this initiative and nearly two-thirds (60%) of civil servants are unaware of any rollout plans. This emphasizes the need for better communication about this important tool that can improve public service delivery.

As the government reaffirms its commitment to improving data sharing across services, the Department for Science, Innovation and Technology (DSIT) plays a key role in guiding the public sector’s digital transformation. This includes managing data initiatives and promoting better connectivity between departments, supported by improved communication strategies to ensure that all staff understand the importance of these efforts and the rollout plans. Ongoing support for the single login initiative must remain a priority.

3. Improving data accessibility

Public digital services can only improve if teams can access the data they need to make faster, more informed decisions. This data must be joined up and shareable across departments. Currently, six in every ten civil servants (57%) struggle to use data from multiple sources, and only 27% rate their department's ability to leverage data as "quite good" or "very good".

To address these challenges, the Central Digital and Data Office (CDDO) is working to create a Data Marketplace - a central data repository for all government departments. Given the various data-related programs already underway, it is essential to consolidate fragmented data sources, streamline processes and ensure effective data governance.

4. Removing barriers and siloes

When asked about the challenges to implementing digital and data initiatives, civil servants identified "siloed working practices" as the biggest barrier (60%). This is an increase from 46% in 2023, highlighting an important opportunity to improve collaboration and integration. Achieving full alignment before 2025 will require significant cooperation between departments, which is likely to be a key focus for the expanded DSIT.

Additionally, "legacy IT infrastructure" has risen from third to second place among barriers, now at 47%. This indicates the need for the government to speed up system modernization through a comprehensive audit of existing infrastructure. With 86% of departments already making progress, it’s crucial to maintain this momentum. Transitioning to cloud-based solutions and more robust technology will be essential to meet future digital service demands.

5. Accelerating deployment of ethical AI

As departments work to modernize their systems, improve data quality and automate workflows, AI technologies can create significant efficiencies. For example, HMRC is using chatbots to automate routine tasks and optimize resources, while the Department for Work and Pensions is leveraging AI to detect and prevent fraud.

However, although 70% of civil servants view AI as essential for boosting productivity, only 31% of departments are currently using this technology. The government should develop a structured AI adoption roadmap that provides departments with the tools, training and resources needed to implement AI ethically and effectively.

Leveraging technology for better public services

Citizens increasingly expect government digital services to be user-friendly, well-organised and comparable to their everyday online experiences. To meet these expectations, government departments need the right combination of technology, data and skills.

While progress has been made, there is a pressing need for enhanced collaboration across departments, better communication and a reinforced commitment to modernizing legacy systems.

With a fresh vision for digital and data under the strengthened Department for Science, Innovation and Technology, the government has a unique opportunity to set a global standard for productivity and efficiency. Now is the moment for decisive action. Let’s unite in support of delivering stronger public services and improving outcomes for citizens.

