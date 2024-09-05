First legally binding international treaty on AI to be signed by US, Britain and Brussels

The US, the UK and the EU are set to agree on the first legally binding international treaty on artificial intelligence in order to protect human rights and democratic values.

Britain’s Lord Chancellor and Secretary of State for Justice Shabana Mahmood confirmed in a government announcement intentions to sign the treaty today, noting its aim of protecting the public from the misuse of AI.

Drafted more than two years ago by representatives from more than 50 countries, the treaty emphasizes accountability for AI-related harms. It also mandates that AI outputs respect equality and privacy rights.

Global superpowers sign international AI treaty

Speaking about AI’s potential to overhaul public services and boost economic growth significantly, Mahmood said that “we must not let AI shape us – we must shape AI.”

Mahmood added: “This convention is a major step to ensuring that these new technologies can be harnessed without eroding our oldest values, like human rights and the rule of law.”

The three pillars of the international treaty are to protect human rights, including the use of personal data and respect for privacy; the protection of democracy; and the protection of the rule of law.

The initiative is part of a wider effort by governments to regulate AI and joins other agreements such as the Bletchley Declaration.

Moreover, the King’s Speech saw Britain confirm that it would introduce “highly-targeted legislation” designed to focus on the most powerful AI models.

Secretary of State for Science, Innovation and Technology, Peter Kyle, added that economic growth “can only be achieved if people have faith and trust in the innovations which will bring about that change.”