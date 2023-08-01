Exclusive: Hostinger's new AI tool can write your entire blog post so you don't have to

Hostinger has become the latest website hosting provider to incorporate Artificial Intelligence (AI) to its website builder service with the launch of WordPress AI Assistant.

Free for its WordPress clients, the AI Assistant tool is a plugin that helps users create blog posts based on the description entered.

Hostinger hints that more AI tools will be incorporated into its website hosting service, explaining that the company chose to start with blog posts first because it's one of the more popular content types.

(Image credit: Hostinger)

AI-generated blogs

The AI Assistant plugin is included in Hostinger’s Business web hosting and cloud hosting plans, and the plugin is installed automatically for those who select to use AI features during the WordPress onboarding.

Hostinger says it’s working on giving its users the ability to install the AI Assistant directly from its hPanel’s Members Area and via the main Hostinger plugin in the WordPress dashboard.

“The AI Assistant plugin we introduce today is an example of how new technologies, such as AI and machine learning, can simplify website creation and management. Here at Hostinger, we aim to help people get their businesses online,” says Giedrius Zakaitis, Chief Product Officer at Hostinger.

“With our Managed WordPress hosting, people can easily create and manage their WordPress websites. We take care of everything from speed and performance to security and backups. And now, with AI Assistant, they can fill their websites with content that will attract more visitors and keep their attention, helping increase sales with minimal effort.”

The current version of the plugin creates blog posts whenever Hostinger users need new content for their websites, with the company adding that the more precise and detailed the query is, the better the quality of the content.

“The tool is extremely helpful for business owners, content creators, and website administrators,” adds Zakaitis.

“First, automating the content creation process reduces time and cost significantly. Second, it boosts productivity, enabling website owners to update their sites more frequently. Third, the content is SEO-friendly, helping your website rank higher on search engines and drive more organic traffic.”

In addition to the blog posts, Hostinger is working on the addition of AI-generated royalty-free images to accompany each blog post made by AI Assistant. The update will also generate other website content, including pages and product descriptions for online stores.