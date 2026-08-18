Ex-British F1 engineers build a cheap 466-MPH kamikaze drone

MGI Engineering unveils cruise missile-like drone system, capable of speeds of 466 MPH and designed to operate autonomously in GPS blocked environments

The TigerShark can carry a 300 kg payload, with a range of 900 km

Parent company MGI Engineering has worked with Formula 1 teams, Formula E cars, and developed a car that won at the Dakar Rally

A British engineering company usually associated with Formula 1 and other motorsports has built an affordable “one-way effector” (meaning single-use) strike drone, essentially an intermediate-range cruise missile. MGI Engineering’s TigerShark is deployed from a ground-based vehicle with a rocket-assisted launch, whereby its onboard propulsion takes over and the rocket is detached.

Capable of delivering a 300-kilogram payload, the TigerShark uses GPS for navigation but is also designed to reach its target in terrain where GPS is unavailable or jammed.

The TigerShark is intended to be launched in multiples, with a swarm of the drones intended to attack targets, aiming to overwhelm air defense systems.

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Complementary technologies

Based in Witney in Oxfordshire, MGI Defence — part of MGI Engineering — first unveiled the TigerShark at the DSEI exhibition in 2025. It now aims to bring the TigerShark to market within months, aiming to sell it to Britain’s strategic allies as a drone-based alternative to traditional cruise missiles.

Designed for faster assembly and delivery, the TigerShark can solve the problem of shrinking defense budgets, too, costing far less than Storm Shadow or Tomahawk cruise missiles.

As a one-way effector, the single-use drone is designed with a rocket-assisted propulsion for launch while twin turbojet engines drive the 661-pound payload to its target up to 900 kilometers (559 miles) away. Reaching speeds of up to 750 km/h (466 mph), the TigerShark can operate despite GPS jamming, thanks to inertial navigation.

This is one aspect of a pair of technologies used in conjunction to assure GPS-free targeting. While inertial navigation tracks position based on motion and speed from the launch point, a terrain-mapping system ensures what the TigerShark sees below matches its intended route, and makes adjustments. So, even if GPS is jammed, the TigerShark should reach its target.

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Land-based salvo

MGI has announced that the drone is available from October 2026, and will be manufactured in the UK with export licenses to friendly countries.

The company states that “TigerShark enables defence forces to engage defended or distant targets with speed, precision, and autonomy, without relying on satellite navigation or real-time control. Its guidance suite combines inertial navigation with GPS-free terrain mapping for reliable operation in GPS-denied and spoofed environments.”

“Built for coordinated launch and rapid deployment, TigerShark can be fired as a salvo from a land-based vehicle launcher to overwhelm or degrade enemy defences. Its modular payload bay supports a wide range of mission types, from warhead delivery to electronic disruption.”

The TigerShark will enter increased production in late 2026, with MGI Defence aiming to sell to allies needing a more affordable and faster acquisition alternative to traditional intermediate-range cruise missiles.

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