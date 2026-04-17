'Essentially no human intervention': Chinese AI solves 12-year-old math problem in just 80 hours — and even proves it
Chinese AI tool uses Rethlas and Archon to solve a 12-year-old algebra puzzle
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- The dual agent AI system autonomously solved Anderson's conjecture from 2014
- Rethlas explores problem-solving strategies like a human mathematician would
- Archon transforms potential proofs into projects for the Lean 4 verifier
A research team led by Peking University developed a dual-agent AI system capable of solving advanced mathematical problems while also verifying its own results.
The system resolved a conjecture proposed in 2014 by Dan Anderson, completing the process within 80 hours of runtime.
"Using this framework, we successfully solved an open problem in commutative algebra and automatically formalized the proof with essentially no human intervention," the researchers wrote in a preprint paper published on arXiv.Article continues below
How the dual-agent framework actually works
The AI tool applies a reasoning system called Rethlas, which draws from a math theorem search engine named Matlas to explore problem-solving strategies.
When Rethlas produces a potential proof, a second system called Archon uses another search engine called Lea