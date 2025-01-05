ESET upgrades HOME Security suite with Dark Web monitoring and more

ESET Password Manager adds advanced security and breach detection

Multithread Scanning enhances performance on multi-core Windows devices

Mac users get tailored firewalls for seamless protection

ESET has unveiled major upgrades to its HOME Security suite aimed at enhancing protection against a growing array of cyber threats.

The new features are designed to address concerns surrounding identity theft, ransomware, phishing, and data privacy, reflecting the increasing sophistication of online threats.

The upgraded ESET Identity Protection integrates Dark Web Monitoring, which actively scans the Dark Web, blogs, and black-market forums to detect and alert users about any illegal trading or misuse of their personal information, and then sends an alert to enable them to take swift action.

ESET upgrades HOME Security

ESET HOME Security builds on its existing layers of protection, which include antivirus, anti-phishing, ransomware protection, and VPN capabilities. Designed as an all-in-one solution, it extends coverage to a wide range of devices and operating systems, including Windows, macOS, Android, and iOS.

The newly-launched ESET Folder Guard enhances protection for Windows, allowing users to designate specific folders as protected, preventing untrusted applications from modifying or deleting important files and therefore protecting against threats like ransomware and destructive malware.

The upgrade also improves scan efficiency for multi-core Windows devices with Multithread Scanning, which takes advantage of the multiple CPU cores to optimize performance and reduces system slowdown during scans.

For Android users, the upgraded Link Scanner in ESET Mobile Security provides an anti-phishing shield. Unlike conventional anti-phishing tools that focus on web and social media apps, Link Scanner examines all links opened across apps, including gaming and messaging platforms.

ESET Password Manager has also been upgraded, offering users the ability to remotely log out of active sessions and check stored passwords against breach databases. The inclusion of a third-party two-factor authenticator app further bolsters security.

Mac users also benefit from a redesigned unified firewall, integrated into the main graphical interface of ESET HOME Security.

“Our team of experts created a powerful digital life protection solution that blends more than 30 years of human expertise with artificial intelligence, multilayered security technology, and live cloud protection," said Viktória Ivanová, Vice President of Consumer and IoT Segment at ESET.

"Following a prevention-first approach that stops threats before they can do any harm, ESET HOME Security brings peace of mind regarding privacy and security, while staying user-friendly, powerful, light, and fast.”