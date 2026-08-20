'Dude, you're getting a Dell....server rack': Is this iconic TV ad campaign returning with an AI twist?

Michael Dell posts ten-second, AI-generated riff on the 2000-2003 "Dude, you're getting a Dell" ads swapping the desktop PC for a crane-delivered AI server rack

The post, which seemingly uses a synthetic Ben Curtis lookalike, has received a "Made with AI" label on X

The gag also underscores an important shift in Dell's business: its AI-optimized server revenue rose 757% to $16.1 billion last quarter against $14.6 billion for the entire PC division

Dell founder Michael Dell recently posted a ten-second video to X with a one-word caption: "2026." In it, a young man who looks like Ben Curtis, an actor who spent three years telling America "dude, you're getting a Dell", throws open a garage door with the same eager grin.

What arrives next is not a Dell desktop, but rather a dual-door compute cabinet, lowered into a suburban yard by a crane, with the deliveryman throwing in the famous catchphrase at the end for good measure.

The post, which has been viewed over 290,000 times since it was originally posted, underscores Dell's shift toward AI and high-performance computing as its new growth engine, which is already dwarfing its personal computer division in revenue.

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Dell's most famous pitchman is back but in an AI-generated form and that might be the point

Despite the reach of the original post, there is no indication currently that Dell plans to run a new advertising campaign around the catchphrase again; it rather seems to be a joke by its CEO about how the business has morphed from a company selling PCs to consumers to AI datacenter compute to hyperscalers as its primary revenue generator.

The original videos were built to appeal to consumers looking to buy a brand-new PC, and they showcased its personal computers to buyers.

The original spots ran from 2000 to 2003 and were built by the agency Lowe Worldwide around a character called Steven, played by Curtis, who was 19 and on an acting scholarship at New York University when he was cast from an open call.

The ensuing deal saw him appear in 26 different commercials before Dell eventually terminated the contract under its drug policy after Curtis was arrested for buying marijuana in Manhattan, even as his character was on its way out, with Dell planning a campaign around Dell interns instead.

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The meme, however, rings true despite its nostalgia, given how much Dell's revenue base has changed since. It now clearly indicates that AI-optimized server revenues will grow the most, and Michael Dell's joke might be poking fun at the fact that its biggest customers are now data centers rather than retail consumers.

In the first quarter of fiscal 2027, reported on May 28, Dell posted revenue of $43.8 billion, up 88% year on year and roughly $8 billion ahead of analysts' consensus.

The surprise came from its AI-related income, which came in at impressive levels: its Infrastructure Solutions Group brought in $29 billion, up 181%; AI-optimized server revenue alone was $16.1 billion, up a mammoth 757%. Client Solutions Group, the PC business the Dell Dude was invented to sell, grew a relatively measly 17% to $14.6 billion.

This means Dell, which is seeing explosive AI-centric growth, has changed lanes to focus on exactly what the 10-second video shows, even as it tells investors it is supply-constrained, with RAM, NAND, and CPUs as its primary restrictions.

Some irony is in play here, however: Dell actually has access to the real Ben Curtis, whom it hired back in late 2021 as a spokesperson and brand ambassador to promote its electronics recycling program, a collaboration Curtis has described in his biography as arising from Dell's interest in his wellness work.

It could very well have made a commercial without requiring AI. But in a joke that is literally about AI data centers and servers being prioritized by Dell, a "Made with AI" tag on X might just be an excellent cherry on top, and could be exactly the point being made here, even if assuming it as a de facto intention is a bit of a stretch at best.

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