Dropshare Cloud is shutting down for macOS users

Dropshare has confirmed that it will be retiring its own cloud storage after around eight years of service, citing a drop in demand and stiff competition as its key reasons.

Dropshare Cloud was initially brought to market in 2016 and forms part of an in-house offering to complement the company’s macOS and iOS apps for cloud file management.

By now, Dropshare’s Apple-focused apps support “over 27” different cloud services, so there’s little need for it to offer its own, helping the company to focus on building its customer experience.

Dropshare pulls the plug from its own cloud

According to 9To5Mac, Dropshare Cloud started at €2 per month for 10GB. Users paid €7.50 per month for 100GB of storage. Google Drive’s 100GB is substantially cheaper, at €1.99 per month.

Founders Tim and Timo shared a public memo online to discuss the company’s decision:

“We decided to sunset the Dropshare Cloud storage service in favor of focussing to support all major cloud storage providers in the apps, those that you already might use and trust.”

Dropshare’s macOS and iOS apps support popular cloud storage drives like Google Drive, OneDrive, Dropbox, and Box, as well as business-oriented options like Amazon S3 and Backblaze B2.

Existing subscribers have been given until January 31 to upload and download any files before the service switches off. New subscriptions have already been stopped.

9To5Mac also shared that files will be deleted from February and that subscribers will receive a part refund for any remaining period as well as a 50% discount on licenses to use the apps.

One license, which can be used on up to three Macs, costs $39 and covers versions 5.x. Each major release commands a new payment, but users upgrading from version 4.x are eligible for a $14 discount.