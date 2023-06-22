Dropbox launches a new AI-powered way to find ALL your files faster

Dropbox has revealed new AI tools across its cloud storage platform to make understanding and finding your work even easier.

With the introduction of Dropbox Dash, described as an “AI-powered universal search,” using Dropbox at the same time as other cloud service providers has become even easier thanks to integration with Google Workspace, Microsoft Outlook, Salesforce, and Notion, in a move that sees the company trying to retain and attract customers by showing a willingness to cooperate.

Elsewhere, the company wants to help you understand large files more easily with Dropbox AI, allowing users to generate summaries and ask questions without having to read multiple pages.

According to McKinsey Global Institute research cited by Dropbox, knowledge workers spend almost nine hours each week searching for files and content, with a seperate RingCentral study claiming almost seven in 10 workers spend up to one hour each day navigating between apps.

Using the search bar with Dropbox Dash is designed to surface everything from the above-mentioned platforms in one place, which means workers will no longer need to remember which platform their information is stored on.

It works by means of browser extension and is currently only available as a beta in English and to select customers. With time, Dropbox plans to add generative AI to the tool which will allow its customers to interact with knowledge stored in various locations without having to open numerous files.

Its second feature, Dropbox AI, is being applied to file previews to help you understand the content and ask questions to get the information you need. This remains in early testing, but US Dropbox Pro customers are among the first to be able to try it out, with select Dropbox Teams customers to be added next.

The news also saw the announcement of a new $50 million venture initiative to help startups working with artificial intelligence and includes financial support and mentorship.

TechRadar Pro has asked Dropbox to confirm which plans will eventually get the new features when they become generally available.