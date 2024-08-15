Don't cut down on those summer selfies — get 5% off Saily eSIM for global connectivity

Summer is in full swing, but if you’re still just planning on dipping your toes into the sand somewhere, don’t leave without seamless mobile connectivity. With an eSIM for international travel , you can remain connected wherever you go, making sharing beach selfies and photos of cold beer in the shade that much easier.

Saily, a new and upcoming star in the eSIM industry, offers data plans for more than 150 countries, and we have an exclusive discount, just for TechRadar Pro users. Read more to find out how you can redeem this offer.

Get 5% off on Saily's data plans Saily offers data plans for more than 150 countries. You can get up to 20GB of data per month with Saily. The installation process is simple and pretty straightforward. All you need is the app to start. To get going and claim your 5% discount, visit this link.

What is Saily?

In our Saily review, we found the eSIM provider to be affordable, accessible, and reliable. It has a straightforward pricing structure, extensive coverage, and a commitment to security. For budget-conscious globetrotters, Saily is an easy recommendation.

The product is relatively new, launched this year by Nord Security, the company behind the popular NordVPN. It supports both Android and iOS devices and benefits from NordVPN’s focus on security and privacy. Users praise its easy installation process, affordable pricing, and reliable coverage across the world.

What does Saily offer to TechRadar Pro readers?

Saily offers at least four different data plans, ranging from a simple 1GB traffic in seven days, to 20GB across 30 days. Pricing starts at $1.99 a week, for the cheapest, 1GB plan. TechRadar users can get 5% off of any plan, by registering for the service using this link . If you’re planning on traveling any time soon, this offer is a must-have.

How to install the eSIM on your device?

The simplest way to install Saily’s eSIM is by downloading the accompanying app. It automates the process and allows users to select the best data plan for their needs. Everything is done within minutes, the onboarding flow is intuitive, and the process is user-friendly, even for beginners.

After purchasing a plan, Saily provides on-screen instructions for eSIM installation directly within the app. Users simply need to navigate to their device settings, scan the provided QR, and wait a few moments for activation.

One key aspect of Saily's onboarding is the ability to set up the eSIM before departing, ensuring connectivity upon arrival at the destination. This is especially important since Saily requires an active internet connection for eSIM activation.