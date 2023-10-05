$2000 RTX 4090 external watercooled GPU dock has finally been tested — an 850W desktop video card that can run on almost any laptop with a Thunderbolt 3 port is what creatives should aspire to

Gigabyte’s latest plug-in Nvidia-powered GPU dock is a must-have for creative professionals who run high-intensity graphical workloads like video editing or AI-based jobs, but it’ll set you back a fair whack.

The Gigabyte Aorus GV-N4090IXEB-24GD, to give it its full name, is a GPU dock with a built-in Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090 GPU – one of the best graphics cards available today . It’s also supported with 24GB GDDR6X RAM.

What’s surprising about this unit is how compact it is, despite weighting roughly 1.5kg and requiring an in-built 850W power supply, with dimensions of 189 x 302 x 172mm – making it a perfect desk companion.

Unboxing the Gigabyte Aorus GV-N4090IXEB-24GD

Beyond the gaming market, Gigabyte is pitching the $2,000 device squarely at creatives involved in video editing, 3D animation, photography, graphic design, and architectural visualization, as well as broadcasting.

The GPU box includes a plethora of peripherals including Thunderbolt 3 support , meaning it’s certainly compatible with most of the best business laptops , and can give your device a serious graphical boost.

Beyond the Thunderbolt USB-C port, the GPU box has another USB-C 3.2 Gen 1 port, and two USB-A 3.2 Gen 1 ports, alongside three DisplayPorts and one HDMI 2.1a port. This translates to an output of up to four displays concurrently, with a maximum 8K resolution

It also stays cool by taking advantage of the built-in cooling system, dubbed WATERFORCE, which the manufacturer describes as an all-round cooling system that looks after all the key components. Not only does it cool the GPU, but the VRAM and MOSFET are covered. This is to ensure a stable overclock and extended lifespan.

Testing by PC Watch , meanwhile, shows it’s a shade quicker than comparable GPUs at graphical workloads, but it’s clear users need to use a PCIe x 16 connection to take full advantage. The site tested a GPU box fitted with the RTX 4070 Ti and RTX 3090 GPUs. It found there’s barely a difference between these two, although the RTX 4090 trounces them both in a variety of measures. That said, at $2,000, it might be a shade more expensive than many are willing to pay.