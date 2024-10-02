Digital transformation: it’s all about people

It is no surprise that digital transformation remains a top priority for business leaders in 2024. New technology is rapidly changing the business landscape, there is a heightened demand from workforces for hybrid and remote working, and legacy systems are increasingly at risk of falling victim to sophisticated cyber-attacks. Companies are also getting to grips with how best to adopt Artificial intelligence (AI). Not to mention coping with current customer expectations for a seamless customer experience delivered across multiple digital channels.

Yet, while the reasons for digital transformation are clear, the route to success is often less obvious. It is a huge undertaking – and one that can incur considerable costs – requiring far more than simply updating old technology or migrating processes to the Cloud. Despite this, there is still a prevailing attitude that transformation should be approached from a purely technological standpoint, which is part of the reason why as many as 70% of transformation projects fail.

For most companies, the digital transformation journey can be made a lot smoother by embracing the human element behind the process. Companies must recognize the unique needs, motivations, and behaviors of their employees, customers, and other stakeholders, if they are to succeed.

For those seeking a partner that can help guide them through the process, it is important to look beyond the technology here as well. Additional considerations such as shared values, chemistry, and effective communication all become paramount given the length of time digital transformation takes to complete.

People drive change

The starting point for digital transformation should always be people. Whether that is customers, partners, or employees – or a combination of all three – any updates made to IT infrastructure should be led by the benefits it will provide to users. Clear goals link to business outcomes and the needs of the users should be put in place first, with technology acting as the means to achieve those goals.

This, of course, necessitates research before embarking on the digital transformation journey. By engaging in direct conversations with users and leveraging data analytics, businesses can gain a better understanding of the pain points and inefficiencies in their current technology and where their efforts should be focussed.

These insights can then guide businesses through the process, helping set clearer company goals and inform more strategic decisions while benefitting users. Taking a human-led approach can also prevent businesses from falling victim to the common mistakes and pitfalls that other organizations may succumb to; providing more assurance that the time and money spent on the project will not be wasted.

Find the right transformation partner

While some larger organizations may have the resources needed to manage digital transformation in-house, in many cases it makes sense to seek support from a digital transformation partner. By finding people who can take the time to get to know your business, they can help define the strategy, identify the best technology, and put together a roadmap that leads to the desired outcomes. To ensure success, however, it is critically important to find the right partner who is prepared to understand how digital transformation will help both your business and your users.

There is no one-size-fits-all answer here either. Some will be better suited to certain businesses or industries, there will be budget considerations, and both parties will need to be aligned on the deliverables. It is important to remember that a digital transformation partner is more than just a technology vendor though and once again, a key consideration needs to be people and what they can achieve through technology.

There are many companies that offer digital transformation support, including some of the world’s largest consultancy firms. But to ensure the transformation process is set up for success, a methodical approach should be taken when choosing a partner.

These four key considerations can help to determine the best transformation partner for your organization:

1. Focus on the outcome: Before starting the journey, you need to clearly define what you want to achieve through digital transformation. Determine the problems you are trying to solve and how technology can help, then work backwards to outline the smaller goals that can get you there. Knowing what you want to achieve, and how you will work towards it, will be crucial when finding the right partner to get you there.

2. Focus on the people: Transformation is an ongoing process and the importance of finding people you are happy to work with cannot be understated. The technology is, of course, important, but this is an undertaking that will likely go on for years. Therefore, it is essential you find a partner that is committed to your transformation, communicates effectively and, ultimately, you have good chemistry with.

3. Look at change management skills: A successful transformation will mean major changes for your organization, which in turn requires change management. When assessing potential partners, it is important to look at their approach towards change management and determine if it matches your own.

4. Experience, expertise and budget: These are fairly common considerations for any partnership and are no less important here. Review potential partners’ previous experience to see if it aligns with what you need, look at where their expertise lies and the technologies they offer and ensure they are within your budget.

Digital solutions with real world outcomes

Digital transformation is a necessary yet complex endeavor requiring a holistic approach that goes beyond mere technology upgrades. It is, of course, a technical process, but success will be far easier to achieve if goals are set with users in mind.

The same people-first mentality should be applied by those looking for a digital transformation partner. Organizations need to find a partner that not only possess the required technological expertise, but also has the personnel that understands their business and is aligned on goals, values and culture.

Though the transformation process will undoubtedly be challenging, with many pitfalls along the way, prioritizing the human element will help pave the way to success; helping businesses to remain competitive and relevant in the rapidly evolving digital landscape.

