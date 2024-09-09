Bitdefender Security for Creators looks to help content creators and influencers protect all their social media platforms

Content creators and influencers are increasingly becoming targets for cybercriminals seeking to exploit their influence and reach.

In order to help mitigate these threats, Bitdefender has introduced a new service specifically designed to protect the digital assets and online reputation of creators who are exposed to cybercrimes.

Bitdefender Security for Creators provides consistent surveillance for unusual activities on YouTube channels, and safeguards user devices such as computers, tablets, and mobile phones against phishing emails, harmful URLs, files, and malware , delivering real-time alerts.

Growing threat to content creators

Bitdefender Security for Creators looks to offer a comprehensive suite of features to protect content creators across Windows, Mac, Android, and iOS, offering easy setup and operation, connecting to both the creator’s channel and personal devices.

The surge in attacks against content creators coincides with the widespread availability of deepfake technologies, which make it easier for cybercriminals to impersonate individuals and conduct sophisticated scams. Bitdefender’s research highlights the scale of this threat, noting that a single hijacked account can reach billions of views, significantly amplifying the impact of malicious campaigns.

Cybercriminals are particularly attracted to accounts with large followings, as they provide a potent platform to spread malware, steal sensitive information, and perpetrate scams.

One of the key features of the software is the continuous monitoring of YouTube accounts. If there are mass deletions of videos, and unauthorized changes to the account name, profile, or channel description, an alert is immediately sent to the owner.

The service also offers robust protection against a variety of cyber threats, including zero-day vulnerabilities, spyware, ransomware , and malware designed to steal login credentials and sensitive information.

Bitdefender Security for Creators employs AI-driven anti-phishing technology that automatically detects and flags suspicious messages. By analyzing the language and context of emails and texts, it helps creators avoid falling victim to phishing scams, even those crafted using sophisticated AI .

As content creation often involves collaboration , Bitdefender offers a team plan option that extends its robust security features to all members of a creator's team who may have access to sensitive account information. By ensuring that all team members are protected, the service minimizes the risk of account compromise from internal sources.

In the unfortunate event of an account takeover, Bitdefender Security for Creators provides detailed guidance on how to recover control. This includes steps to remove the malicious actor and regain access to the compromised account, reducing downtime and potential losses.

"Cybercriminals target YouTube, online influencers, and other popular platforms to exploit the trust content owners have built, gaining access to millions of followers to expand the reach of their malware and scam campaigns. A single breach could erase years of content and established reputation," said Ciprian Istrate, senior vice president of operations, Consumer Solutions Group at Bitdefender. “Bitdefender Security for Creators is the first comprehensive security solution that guards content, online channels, and owner integrity around-the-clock."

Bitdefender Security for Creators is now available for both new and existing customers. At the moment, it is only available for YouTube accounts but there are plans to extend support to other popular platforms, including Facebook, TikTok, and Instagram.