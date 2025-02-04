Cloudflare's new tool wants to help you spot doctored images online

Cloudflare boosts image verification capabilities by adding C2PA

Content Authenticity Initative provides a wealth of information to prove legitimacy

Verification helps support creatives and stomp out fake news

In an effort to help web users verify the authenticity of online images and get the credit they deserve, Cloudflare has added a major certification tool to its platform.

The company has integrated the Coalition for Content Provenance and Authenticity (C2PA) into Cloudflare Images, allowing creators to preserve the entire provenance chain across its network, including details such as who created the image, how they created it, and its editing history.

Writing about the update, Cloudflare Head of AI Control, Privacy, & Media Products Will Allen expressed the importance of giving creators credit for their work, likening digital provenance to the authenticity and history of art in museums and galleries.

Cloudflare launched network-wide image provenance tool

“If you help ensure an artist or content creator gets credit for their work, that exposure could result in more career opportunities," Allen added.

Besides supporting creatives, Cloudflare is also keen to help the public verify the authenticity of images that appear in news articles, in a bid to prevent the spread of fake news.

Dubbed ‘Content Credentials,’ the system was developed in 2019 by the Content Authenticity Initiative (CAI), with Adobe among its co-founders. During this time, Allen, then an Adobe VP, started the CAI and C2PA.

The CAI, which has tasked itself with “restoring trust and transparency in the age of AI,” counts the BBC, the New York Times, Reuters, Nikkei and The Wall Street Journal among its media members. Photography companies like Nikon, Leica and Canon are also members.

It works by creatives opting to attach Content Credentials to their photograph, which are stored using JUMBF (JPEG Universal Metadata Box Format). Now that the system is supported by networking giant Cloudflare, the metadata can be preserved one step further as content gets shared online.

Users can toggle on ‘Preserve Content Credentials’ from within Images > Transformations > Zone from the Cloudflare dashboard.

“We are excited to continue to partner with Adobe and many other organizations to extend support for preserving Content Credentials across our products and services,” Allen added.