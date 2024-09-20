Citrix adds macOS support to desktop-as-a-service offering

Citrix has unveiled an important update to its Desktop-as-a-Service (DaaS) suite – support for macOS desktop sessions on any device.

Yesterday’s introduction of Citrix VDA for macOS enables access to Macs hosted through virtualization platforms like MacStadium and Amazon’s EC2 Mac instances.

By supporting macOS, Citrix hopes to appeal to media workers and software developers who rely on the Apple operating system by eliminating the need to invest in physical Mac hardware.

Citrix adds VDA for macOS

Developers using Xcode to write apps for iOS, macOS, and visionOS can access Apple’s software without having the associated large expense for the latest hardware, while those in the design, illustration and video industry can use Mac-specific applications via the virtual desktop.

By accessing macOS through Citrix’s virtualization, a broader spectrum of devices is supported, allowing companies to explore cheaper hardware options.

Citrix VDA for macOS also includes SSO, USB device redirection, HDX screen sharing and webcam redirection to enable hybrid workers to connect more easily.

However, despite listening to customer feedback and offering new macOS access, Citrix hasn’t been without criticism. Many have expressed frustration over limited contractual flexibility, rigid terms and challenges in negotiating volume changes.

Citrix also recently bundled its products into two categories, leaving some customers with access to tools they don’t need and ultimately challenging the perceived benefits of spending as you go.

Regardless, Citrix’s macOS expansion marks an important step in its product portfolio, addressing the needs of a broad range of users. It also serves as a necessary upgrade for the platform, which faces stiff competition from the likes of AWS, Microsoft, Parallels and VMware spinout Omnissa.