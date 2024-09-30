China calls for satellite broadband to face real-time censorship

The Chinese government has unveiled new draft regulations to mandate real-time content censorship as part of its effort to control satellite-based communications.

The Cyberspace Administration of China (CAC) has published its latest proposals, which would require any organization or individual using satellite communication devices to adhere to new censorship guidelines.

If successful, the new rules will prohibit the production, distribution or sharing of content deemed illegal under Chinese law via satellite devices.

China wants to extend censorship to satellite communications

China’s proposed rules, designed to stomp out the undermining of national unity, the promotion of terrorism, extremism or ethnic hatred, and the spread of false information, would apply to all devices that connect directly to satellite services, including handheld portable devices as well as terminals mounted to vehicles, ships and aircraft.

As well as the censorship, satellite services providers must also align with national security protocols and data security lawss.

Operators would need to prevent users from conducting illegal activities, and those using satellite-connected devices to access such content would need to be reported to the authorities. In order to facilitate this and comply with regulations, operators would need to obtain licenses, collect users’ identity information and process data within China.

The Cyberspace Administration confirmed: “If a terminal equipment direct satellite service provider finds that a user has published or transmitted information prohibited by laws and regulations, it shall immediately stop the transmission, take measures such as elimination in accordance with the law, preserve relevant records, and report to the relevant competent authorities.”

Moreover, China’s proposed censorship suggests that foreign satellite operators, such as SpaceX’s Starlink and Amazon’s Project Kuiper, would need to gain approval to operate within the country.

Feedback is being welcomed until October 27, one month after the draft regulations were announced.