CES Picks 2025 Awards - entries open now!

We're delighted to announced that entries for the CES Picks Awards 2025 are now open!

Spread across TechRadar Pro, Residential Systems, and TWICE, the CES Picks Awards honor the best and most influential consumer technology at CES 2025.

These awards provide an opportunity for you to earn the publicity and accolades your business deserves as we enter the new year, and we are offering an early bird offer for any products nominated before November 19, 2024, 23:59 ET. $595 per product nominated, for consideration by your chosen Future US/UK magazine (TWICE, Residential Systems or TechRadar Pro).

If your product was launched since the last CES show in January 2024, or if you’ve brought game-changing upgrades or new features over the last 12 months, we would love to see your product at the show for consideration of winning an award.

Click here to start your nomination!

Innovate. Nominate. Celebrate.

Awards will be judged and awarded by the publishers of TWICE and Residential Systems (Future US) and TechRadar Pro (Future UK) based on descriptions provided by you via the nomination form and are announced at the same time as CES, helping winners to stand out among the competition at a crucial time in the calendar.

Winning a prestigious Picks award keeps your clients and employees happy and motivated, boosts your reputation, benchmarks you against your competitors and gives your fantastic new products the recognition they deserve.

Are you a pro? Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up to the TechRadar Pro newsletter to get all the top news, opinion, features and guidance your business needs to succeed! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Any products nominated after the early bird offer expires will be charged at $695 per product nominated per publication to which you submit for consideration. Companies may enter numerous products for consideration, provided they complete the online nomination form and pay the necessary entry fee(s).

Why enter?

Thousands of new products are introduced at and around CES each year, and this program helps make yours stand out. Winning a prestigious award keeps your clients and employees happy and motivated, boosts your reputation, benchmarks you against your competitors and gives your fantastic new products the recognition they deserve.

Winners will receive a whole host of benefits, including a winner trophy for display at CES 2025 and beyond, promotion on their selected brand’s website, publications and newsletters as an official CES Picks award winner, a fully licensed winner’s badge, which can be used to promote winning nominations, both domestically and internationally, and a winner’s package to aid any in-house promotion, this will consist of a press release and social post

All entrants – whether selected as a winner or not, will receive social & award nominee badges to promote their entry into the CES Picks Awards.

Don’t miss out on this opportunity – All entries must be received by December 20, 2024, 23:59 ET, unless otherwise noted. We look forward to receiving your nominations!

Visit the official Picks Awards page for complete details and to nominate today!

For inquiries about CES Picks Awards 2025, the categories, costs, eligibility, or anything else about the awards, please contact Beckie Sirs at (beckie.sirs@futurenet.com).