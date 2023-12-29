Broadcom is ending VMware's channel program

Broadcom has confirmed it will end VMware’s channel program in a move that has some existing partners worried about whether they will continue to get the same service.

In its place will be Broadcom’s Advantage Partner Program, which has been confirmed to be available on an invite-only basis.

The shakeup is just one of a growing list of changes being applied across the VMware portfolio following Broadcom’s recent acquisition of the cloud computing and virtualization company.

VMware’s channel program ends in 2024

In a statement to The Register, Broadcom confirmed: "effective February 5, 2024, Broadcom will be transitioning VMware’s partner programs to the invitation-only Broadcom Advantage Partner Program."

"Based on recent discussions with hundreds of partners globally, this transition will help our partners achieve even greater opportunities for profitability through simplified bundled offerings and more opportunities for service revenues."

The fact that Broadcom’s replacement is invite-only means that, if customers who previously worked with partners are declined access, they could face new challenges.

Broadcom says that it “remains committed to creating value within our combined ecosystem, which has been made stronger with the addition of VMware partners,” however the potential for even more changes, following some already pretty major ones, could end up leaving a bitter taste in customers’ mouths, ultimately leading them to seek alternative services elsewhere.

At the start of December, the company announced that it would stop selling perpetual licenses, instead focusing on a subscription-based model.

Broadcom also revealed a “dramatic simplification” of the VMware portfolio.

TechRadar Pro has asked Broadcom whether existing program customers will be immediately eligible for the replacement service, or whether they will only be eligible subject to receiving an invite. We also asked for more details about how the programs compare. We did not immediately receive a response.