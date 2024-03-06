Box gets even smarter with Azure OpenAI Service integration

In a bid to boost its artificial intelligence capabilities, cloud storage provider Box has announced an integration with Microsoft’s Azure OpenAI Service.

The new collaboration will enable Box to use advanced and industry-leading large language models (LLMs), which the company hopes will turbocharge Box AI while maintaining security, privacy and compliance standards.

The partnership between two rival cloud storage providers is not so unlikely after all, with the two companies sharing a decade-long history of collaboration.

Box AI gets Azure OpenAI Service integration

“Now, in this new era of AI, we are expanding our collaboration [with Microsoft] again to bring AI to enterprises without compromising data security, privacy, compliance, and governance," noted Box CTO Ben Kus.

The company’s announcement details how Box AI is built on a platform-neutral framework, which allows it to connect with a variety of LLMs, including those available via Azure OpenAI Service.

John Montgomery, Corporate VP for AI Platform at Microsoft, added: “This collaboration underscores our shared commitment to providing advanced, secure, and trusted solutions for enterprises, empowering them to unlock the full potential of their content.”

Box AI, which is now generally available, promises to bring insights and summaries to the likes of financial service companies, insurance and legal firms, and public sector agencies. The company boasts 115,000 enterprise customers, many of whom are already users of its AI tool.

In addition to Azure OpenAI Service integration, Box also highlighted its existing integrations with popular Microsoft 365 apps, including Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook and Teams. Future integration between Boc and Microsoft Copilot for Microsoft 365 is also slated, beginning with Teams.

Box AI, including the newly announced Azure OpenAI Service integration, is now included in Enterprise Plus plans. Individual users have access to 20 queries per month, with a further 2,000 queries available at the company level.