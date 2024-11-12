Black Friday VPS deals 2024
Get a Virtual Private Server with a huge discount this Black Friday
A Virtual Private Server (VPS) is one of the most versatile types of hosting you can get. Whether you want to host a small blog or portfolio, all the way to a large web application a the best VPS is key to your infrastructure and success.
Here are all the best Black Friday VPS hosting deals that I've found while searching for Black Friday web hosting deals.
Black Friday VPS deals 2024
A2 Hosting up to 66% off
66% off Unmanaged VPS (launch 1) - $2.99
65% off Managed VPS (Takeoff 4) - $26.95
FAQs
What is VPS hosting?
A VPS server is a physical server divided into virtual compartments. Each segment acts a separate server. This provides more control and resources than other types of hosting and can also provide better performance. The largest advantage to VPS hosting is that you can customize the server's OS and settings for your requirements.
VPS is great for when you need more flexibility and power than shared hosting but you're not ready for a fully dedicated server for your business.
Are you a pro? Subscribe to our newsletter
Sign up to the TechRadar Pro newsletter to get all the top news, opinion, features and guidance your business needs to succeed!
James is a tech journalist covering interconnectivity and digital infrastructure as the web hosting editor at TechRadar Pro. James stays up to date with the latest web and internet trends by attending data center summits, WordPress conferences, and mingling with software and web developers. At TechRadar Pro, James is responsible for ensuring web hosting pages are as relevant and as helpful to readers as possible and is also looking for the best deals and coupon codes for web hosting. When James is not at his desk he enjoys hiking in the mountains close to his home in California.