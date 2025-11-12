Black Friday deal: You won’t find a cheaper 4K monitor in the UK than this 27-inch AOC model with speakers and 3-year warranty

The AOC U27B3M is currently the cheapest 4K monitor in the UK from a well-known brand and it's now available for just £124 on Amazon, reduced from an already bargain £128.99.

This 27-inch display delivers crisp Ultra HD clarity, with built-in speakers, and a three-year warranty, making it exceptional value for both work and entertainment ahead of the official Black Friday sales which begin on November 28, 2025.

With a resolution of 3840 x 2160 pixels, the AOC U27B3M provides sharp visuals and lifelike colour reproduction that will perfectly suit creative work, spreadsheets, and streaming alike. Its VA panel ensures deep contrast levels and vivid tones, while HDR10 support enhances brightness and colour range for a more dynamic viewing experience.

Today's monitor deal

Save 4% AOC U27B3M 27-inch UHD Monitor: was £129 now £124 at Amazon The AOC U27B3M is the cheapest, branded 4K monitor in the UK at £124 on Amazon, down from £128.99. This 27-inch UHD display features HDR10, a VA panel for rich contrast, built-in speakers, and eye-friendly flicker-free and low blue light modes. With a three-year warranty, it’s an excellent value choice for home or office use.

AOC also includes all the usual important eye-care features, such as low blue light mode and flicker-free technology, helping to reduce fatigue during long hours of use. The matte screen surface cuts reflections, promising clear visuals even in well-lit spaces.

The monitor runs at a 60Hz refresh rate with AdaptiveSync support. Connectivity includes two HDMI ports and a DisplayPort, allowing easy connection to computers, consoles, or media players.

There are built-in speakers for calls, video playback, and general use without the need for external audio equipment.

Backed by a long three-year warranty and AOC’s strong reputation for reliability, the U27B3M is the most affordable true 4K monitor currently available in the UK.

The promotion runs until the end of November 2025 (or while supplies last at least), offering an ideal opportunity to upgrade to a sharp, feature-rich Ultra HD display at an unbeatable price.

Other monitor deals to consider