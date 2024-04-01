Big news — Microsoft Teams will now be completely separate from the rest of Office
Microsoft Teams to be sold as a standalone from Office
Big changes could be coming to your workplace office software after Microsoft confirmed its decision to remove Teams from its Office bundle globally in a move aimed at addressing antitrust concerns.
A report from Reuters says the decision comes a few months after the company detached Microsoft Teams from Office in Europe, following pressure from antitrust investigations brought on by the European Commission.
The European investigation, announced in July 2023, was a direct response to Slack’s complaint alleging that Microsoft illegally tied Teams to its dominant productivity suites.
Microsoft will now sell Teams separately, globally
First introduced to Office 365 in 2017 as a replacement for Skype, Microsoft Teams gained traction during the pandemic, with remote workers becoming increasingly reliant on video conferencing serices to stay in touch with colleagues, offering more business-centric features, much like Zoom, which also saw interest peak as a result of the pandemic.
Redmond unbundled Microsoft Teams from its Office 365 subscription in late 2023 across Europe and Switzerland, but the initiative has now expanded globally.
Reuters claims Microsoft believes the move will help provide clarity and flexibility for customers who seek standardized purchasing across different regions, however with Microsoft under the watchful eye of antitrust regulators globally, it could also be a move to prevent similar future investigations.
The change, effective from April 1 2024, will see Office priced at between $7.75 and $54.75 for new customers. Teams will be sold as a standalone for an additional $5.25.
Are you a pro? Subscribe to our newsletter
Sign up to the TechRadar Pro newsletter to get all the top news, opinion, features and guidance your business needs to succeed!
Microsoft has already paid out $2.4 billion in fines in the past decade in the EU alone for bundling products together, and if found guilty of wrongfully packaging Teams into the rest of Office, it could face yet another fine, accounting for up to 10% of its global annual turnover.
TechRadar Pro reached out to Microsoft for further comment, but the company did not immediately respond.
More from TechRadar Pro
- These are the best online collaboration tools
- Microsoft issued cloud pricing ultimatum by EU states
- Give your workers access to the best productivity tools for a handy boost
With several years’ experience freelancing in tech and automotive circles, Craig’s specific interests lie in technology that is designed to better our lives, including AI and ML, productivity aids, and smart fitness. He is also passionate about cars and the decarbonisation of personal transportation. As an avid bargain-hunter, you can be sure that any deal Craig finds is top value!