Best Buy has the cheapest external HDD storage right now — 20TB for $250 beats Amazon Black Friday offers hands-down

External storage continues to dip in price every year as file sizes ever increase. That said, it's still hard to find external hard drives with tons of TBs in space unless it's a rare special deal. But right now, Best Buy is offering a Western Digital 20TB External USB 3.0 hard drive for an extremely low price thanks to a $200 discount.

One of the other many WD hard drives made it on our best external hard drive, which shows the quality of the brand itself. And with this WD 20TB External USB 3.0 Hard Drive currently at $249.99, you can't beat the combination of high quality and great pricing. Incredibly, that's cheaper than what it was...last year for Black Friday. Incredible!

If you need a cavernous hard drive with tons of space for PC gaming or for backing up your files, this is a genuinely great deal to take advantage of right now, especially as it comes with backup software.

WD 20TB External hard drive deal

WD easystore 20TB etxternal HDD: was $449.99 now $249.99 at Best Buy This WD 20TB External USB 3.0 hard drive is $249.99, discounted by $200 from its original price — is a deal too good to be true, but it is! And the original price was already way cheaper than normal. If you need tons of space for your games, this amount of storage will last you for a long time.

WD offers three types of hard drives: Internal, portable and external. The former is a highly portable drive that supports USB 3.0 and is powered by its host device (e.g. laptop or desktop). The latter is for desktop storage and, although far less portable, is meant for reliable long-term backups of files. It also draws power from a separate power source.

If you decide to invest in this one, make sure you're backing your files up remotely using one of the providers from our best cloud backup buying guide. If you want even more great deals for hard drives, check out our best cheap hard drives page, which features plenty of drives at a great price.

