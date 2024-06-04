Asus ProArt PX13 ultra-portable laptop crams Geforce RTX 4070 GPU in tiny form factor — 13.3-inch powerhouse comes with AMD's flagship CPU and a 360-degree display

Asus has revealed three new performance laptops designed to cater to the needs of creatives on the go at Computex 2024.

Alongside a conventional laptop and a detachable keyboard model, Asus also unveiled the ProArt PX13 – a 13.3-inch model equipped with a 360-degree hinge that straddles the border between laptop and tablet.

The portable model’s internal components, which are more aligned with a high-end machine, give the PX13 the status of a Copilot+ PC, rendering it as Asus’s latest AI-capable PC.

Asus PX13 is a powerful creative laptop, with a twist

Together with the P16 and the PZ13 models, the Asus ProArt PX13 promises to deliver the right computing power for on-the-go content editing. Key to this are the next-gen AMD Ryzen AI 9 HX 370 and AMD Ryzen AI 9 365 processors, as well as the range-topping GeForce RTX 4070 Laptop GPU.

The three separately configurable PX13 models also come with AMD XDNA NPUs capable of up to 50 TOPS.

With the aim of delivering these laptops to professionals in the media sectors, Asus equipped the PX13 with a 13.3-inch 3K 2880x1800 OLED display. However, the 60Hz refresh rate falls behind that of the cheaper MacBook Pro 14, which supports up to 120Hz.

Asus also designed the compact model to support a wide range of high-speed connections to make the PX13 a deal-maker, including two 40Gbps USB 4.0 Gen 3 Type-C ports which support fast charging, Wi-Fi 7, and Bluetooth 5.4. Other connectivity options include USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A, HDMI 2.1, a 3.5mm audio jack and a Micro SD 4.0 card reader.

Available with M.2 NVMe PCIe 4.0 SSD storage options between 512GB and 2TB and four expansion slots, the Asus ProArt PX13 is available for pre-order, with prices starting at £1,999.99, including a free six-month trial of CapCut Pro and a three-month license for Adobe Creative Suite.