Asus bets big on creative tablet powered by Qualcomm's fastest CPU yet — ProArt PZ13 weighs just 850g and has a full-size detachable keyboard but no discrete GPU

Taking to the virtual stage during the annual Computex expo, Asus unveiled a series of new high-performance ProArt laptops, including the ultracompact and ultraportable ProArt PZ13 model.

Positioned as a versatile tool for hybrid and on-the-go creatives, the 13-inch model features a detachable keyboard, allowing it to fully transform into a powerful AI-enhanced tablet.

Like the two other ProArt models released during the event, the ProAt PZ13 is being sold as a Copilot+ laptop, meaning that it will join the likes of Acer, Dell, HP, Lenovo and Samsung in offering more than 40 TOPS for powerful on-device AI.

The Asus ProArt PZ13 is a laptop and a tablet in one

With looks more akin to a tablet but components more aligned with powerful laptops, the ProArt PZ13 takes on the likes of the new Microsoft Surface Pro, also a Copilot+ PC.

Certifying it as an AI-capable model, the PZ13 uses a Snapdragon X Series processor with up to 16GB LPLLR5 RAM and up to 1TB SSD storage.

It features a 2880x1800 3K OLED display, a 13MP rear camera and a 5MP IR front-facing camera. Ports are simple, and consist of a pair of USB4 Type-C connections and an SD card reader. Physical volume buttons are also built into the design, and connectivity is powered by Wi-Fi 7.

Key to its success will be its almost feather-like 850g weight, which makes it lighter than both the Surface Pro (900g) and other convertible and tablet-style laptops.

Are you a pro? Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up to the TechRadar Pro newsletter to get all the top news, opinion, features and guidance your business needs to succeed! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

An IP52 rating promises a strong level of protection against the elements, but while it’s not fully waterproof, it has been tested between -30 and 70 degrees Celsius, at 15,000 feet and in direct sunlight, making it a strong choice for those spending any amount of time outdoors.

Available to pre-order now, the Asus ProArt PZ13 will include a three-month Adobe Creative Suite subscription and a six-month CapCut Pro subscription. It’s set to cost £1,199.99, positioning it next to the $999.99 Surface Pro and the $1,299 13-inch M4-powered iPad Pro.