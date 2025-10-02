Are you a small business looking for your next payroll solution? Then check out this 3 month free trial from ADP- a trusted player in the industry

Running payroll is never an easy task, especially if you’re a small business owner who is already trying to juggle everything else.

This means having to take care of filing taxes, keeping up with the legal side of things, and meeting all the compliance deadlines.

That’s a lot of moving parts, and where ADP, one of the most trusted names in payroll and HR solutions, steps in.

ADP has a very special, time-limited deal. With its comprehensive and convenient platform, ADP makes it a whole lot easier (not to mention cheaper) to get started.

Claim your 3 free months of ADP payroll Right now, eligible businesses can claim 3 months of payroll service completely free of charge with RUN Powered by ADP. This offer is available only to companies with 1-49 employees, making it a great fit for startups, local shops, and small-but-growing teams who don’t want to struggle with administrative tasks or cut corners on compliance. Promo ends June 30, 2026.

Why we love ADP

ADP is a true veteran of the industry, helping businesses manage payroll and HR for decades with solutions consistently rated among the best payroll software for small businesses. And there’s plenty to love about it.

First, it automates all the tasks involved in payroll, making calculations, taxes, and deposits faster and easier. Then, it allows you to stay on top of ever-changing tax laws and regulations by default.

Thanks to its seamless integrations and add-ons, it can easily connect payroll to benefits, time tracking, and popular accounting software. And all this is accompanied by expert HR support whenever you need it.

And as we said in our ADP review, it does all the heavy lifting so small business owners can focus on what really matters - running and growing their operations.

Therefore, it’s hardly a surprise that more than 900,000 small business clients have already decided to trust ADP to achieve a better payroll experience and weren’t disappointed.

And currently, it’s offering 3 months of its payroll service for free. The 3 free months will give you plenty of time to experience firsthand how the system works, from direct deposits and tax filings to automatic calculations and reporting.

And when you’re ready to scale, there are tons of add-ons and integrations available for HR, benefits, retirement plans, and so on.