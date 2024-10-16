.ai TLD moves under the management of Identity Digital

The .ai TLD is now under the management of Identity digital to bolster the sustainability, resilience, and security of the ever popular top level domain.

In the last five years, the .ai domain has grown by 400%. It is the country code for Anguilla, a British Overseas Territory in the Caribbean but is seen by many, including Google, as a generic top level domain due to the popular use of the TLD by companies in the AI industry.

“Identity Digital's industry knowledge is unmatched, and we share a vision of sustainability,” said Ellis Webster, Premier of Anguilla. “Together, we will be responsible stewards of .ai, guaranteeing its stability, security, and global prominence.”

20% of the Government of Anguilla's revenue comes from .ai

The partnership aims to increase the revenue the Government of Anguilla gets from the .ai domain with the state already receiving 20% of its total income in 2023 from the TLD. The revenue will be invested back in the community, infrastructure such as the airport and technology vocational center, and enhancing elder care.

Akram Atallah, CEO of Identity Digital, said: “Our goal is to offer country codes of all sizes a stable and resilient platform that delivers growth while connecting global users to their local communities,” in addition to “This partnership unlocks growing revenue streams for the government to invest back in their people. We're thrilled to witness the positive impact this will have on Anguilla.”

Identity Digital is already trusted by major operators including Public Interest Registry (PIR) (.org), Australia (.au), and Puerto Rico (.pr) providing a secure cloud foundation for domains, enabling seamless growth and scalability. The partnership will help the Government of Anguilla take advantage of the growth of .ai, while minimizing cybersecurity risks and protecting the domain's reputation.

More from TechRadar Pro