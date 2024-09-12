AI is becoming increasingly vital in software development
Software developers and AI now go hand-in-hand, report claims
AI integration in software development has already become widespread, with testing, quality assurance and security vulnerability detection, and promises major productivity boosts, new research has declared.
A new OutSystems survey of more than 550 software executives across various sectors has found three-quarters of software executives noted a 50% reduction in development time thanks to AI tools and automation.
“With AI, historically impossible transformation projects are not only possible but easier, cheaper, and faster to accomplish," OutSystems CEO Paulo Rosado commented.
There’s no escaping AI in software development
The research highlights AI is still somewhat of an emerging technology, with the majority (84%) of respondents stating their organizations first started to incorporate it into their software development lifecycles (SDLCs) between six months and five years ago.
Looking ahead, 71% say they’re planning to incorporate AI into application development and SDLC management workflows, highlighting a shift in the typical role and responsibilities of a developer.
“The developer’s role is shifting from code writer to code reviewer… as [LLMs] evolve, and trust in the resulting code improves, the developer’s role will be more akin to that of an orchestrator and acceptance tester of AI-generated outputs," noted Rodrigo Coutinho, OutSystems AI Project Manager.
However, companies continue to battle with regulatory and compliance challenges, leaving various areas currently untouched by AI. One in three respondents reported having a backlog of between 150 and 800 use cases for generative AI.
Other concerns, like the limited availability of skilled workers, difficulties integrating generative AI into existing tech stacks and workflows, and the fear that AI could replace human workers, are all present.
Michael Harper, MD at KPMG US, OutSystem’s research’s collaboratory partner for the research, summarized: “While there will be challenges, those with effective change management initiatives will reskill and upskill their workforces, leading to AI and jobs evolving in tandem.”
