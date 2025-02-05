Adobe's AI assistant can now decipher contract jargon in your PDFs

Acrobat AI Assistant adds new "contract intelligence" feature

Consumers and business owners often find unexpected terms after signing

Contract intelligence will generate summaries and generate citations to validate them

Adobe has updated its Acrobat AI Assistant with a handy new feature that will help its users break down and understand important contractual information in PDF files.

The aptly-named contract intelligence update automatically detects contracts and summarizes complex language to make them easier to understand, highlighting key terms and generating citations as it goes to validate the summaries it produces.

The AI tool is also designed to compare up to 10 contract versions, checking for consistency and any discrepancies.

Acrobat AI gets contract intelligence

According to Adobe research, seven in 10 (69%) consumers have signed a contract without fully understanding what’s inside, with nearly two in three finding unexpected contract terms after signing on the dotted line.

In the announcement, VP for Product Marketing at Adobe, Michi Alexander, details how contract intelligence can reveal deposit rules and pet policies on apartment leases, cancellation policies within gym contracts and hidden fees in phone contracts.

Apart from consumers, the tool is also designed for small business owners, 91% of whom work with contracts at least monthly. Just like consumers, three in five SMB owners have discovered unexpected terms in their contracts after signing.

Common reasons for mistakes include the length and complexity of contracts, which are addressed with Adobe’s updated service.

The upgrade forms part of the wider Acrobat AI Assistant, which costs $4.99 per month with an annual commitment, and it’s already rolled out to paying customers.

Alexander summarized: “With AI, individuals and businesses can approach contracts with greater transparency, turning what was once a source of stress into an opportunity for inquiry, clarity and confidence.”

The launch of contract intelligence comes not long after Adobe upgraded its e-signature experience in Acrobat, by preserving document structure to improve reliability across all device types and adding new visual progress indicators to prevent users from missing fields.