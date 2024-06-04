Acer has just released a tiny laptop powered by one of the most powerful mobile CPUs around — Core Ultra 7 165H has 16 cores, two SSD slots and weighs only 1.2Kg

Acer has announced a series of updates to the TravelMate lineup designed to enhance performance, productivity and mobility for professionals on the move.

In order to deliver the AI capabilities that modern workplaces demand, the new Acer TravelMate P6 14 is equipped with a choice of four Intel Core Ultra 7 processors, each capable of Intel’s AI Boost for speedier on-device performance.

The new model also houses an integrated NPU, Intel Graphics and Intel vPro Enterprise for maximum security and improved processing power.

Acer TravelMate P6 14 is your next mobile workstation

As an Intel Evo edition business laptop, the TravelMate P6 14 is available with up to 32GB of LPDR5X memory and up to 1TB of M.2 PCIe SSD storage.

It also makes use of a 14-inch 2880x1800 OLED panel, which can support touch input, DTS audio and a 1080p 60fps webcam for those all-important video calls, plus Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 5.3 for speedy wireless connections when using online collaboration tools.

Other wired connection options include two USB Type-C/Thunderbolt 4 ports, one USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A port, HDMI 2.0, and a MicroSD Card reader.

Because of its use of Intel’s powerful yet efficient chips, Acer claims 12 hours of battery life for the P6 14, which supports fast charging speeds of up to 65W.

In the same breath, the Taiwanese computer manufacturer also introduced two other models that can be configured with the same Intel Core Ultra 7 processors – the TravelMate P4 Spin 14 and the TravelMate P4 16.

Pricing for the Acer TravelMate P6 14 starts at $1,429.99 / €1,359, and it will be available from July in North America, and later in Q3 for EMEA markets. The cheaper P4 Spin 14 and P4 16 models will also be available at the same time.