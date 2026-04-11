'A self-inflicted hit': Washington state just rolled back sales tax exemptions for AI data centers worth hundreds of millions
Microsoft warns policy changes could distort competition across regions
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- Washington trims data center tax breaks as pressure mounts nationwide
- Lawmakers rethink incentives as AI infrastructure costs keep rising
- Industry pushback slows efforts to reform data center tax policies
The state of Washington has moved to scale back a long-standing tax incentive tied to data center operations, a decision that could reshape how artificial intelligence infrastructure expands in the region.
Governor Bob Ferguson signed SB 6231 into law, narrowing a sales tax exemption that had previously reduced costs for replacing equipment in existing facilities.
While the measure does not eliminate all incentives, it introduces new friction in a sector that has relied heavily on favorable tax treatment to sustain rapid growth.Article continues below
Narrowing incentives in a competitive landscape
The rollback focuses specifically on the refurbishment cycle of operational data centers, meaning companies will now face higher costs when upgrading hardware.
New facilities, however, continue to benefit from existing exemptions, which creates a split policy approach that may influence how companies plan future investments.
Historically, sales tax incentives have allowed operators to acquire expensive computing equipment at reduced rates, making it one of the most widely used tools across the US.
No less than 37 states still offer some sort of incentive for data center development, showing how aggressively jurisdictions compete for these capital-intensive projects.
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Yet Washington’s adjustment signals a shift in thinking, as policymakers weigh the long-term fiscal impact of such benefits against public concerns.
Efforts to curb incentives have often stalled despite increasing scrutiny, with similar proposals in states like Arizona, Georgia, and Maryland struggling to advance.
In Washington, industry opposition has already influenced outcomes, as another bill aimed at utility cost protections and environmental transparency failed after strong pushback.