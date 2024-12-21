This new compact mini PC can support Intel 12th to 14th Gen processors and up to 96 GB DDR5 RAM

Shuttle XH610G2 offers compact design supporting Intel Core processors up to 24 cores

Exclusive heat pipe technology ensures reliable operation in demanding environments

Flexible storage options include M.2 slots and SATA interfaces

Shuttle has released its latest mini PC, aimed at meeting the diverse demands of modern commercial tasks.

With a small 5-liter chassis and a compact design measuring just 250mm x 200mm x 95mm, the Shuttle XH610G2 employs the Intel H610 chipset, making it compatible with a broad spectrum of Intel Core processors, from the latest 14th Gen models back to the 12th Gen series.

The company says the device is designed to handle applications that require significant computational power like image recognition, 3D video creation, and AI data processing.

Shuttle XH610G2

The Shuttle XH610G2 comes with an exclusive heat pipe cooling technology which allows the workstation to operate reliably even in demanding environments, being capable of withstanding temperatures from 0 to 50 degrees Celsius, making it suitable for continuous operation in various commercial settings.

The Shuttle XH610G2 can accommodate Intel Core models with up to 24 cores and a peak clock speed of 5.8GHz. This processing power allows the workstation to handle intensive tasks while staying within a 65W thermal design power (TDP) limit. The graphics are enhanced by the integrated Intel UHD graphics with Xe architecture, offering capabilities to manage demanding visual applications, from high-quality media playback to 4K triple-display setups. The inclusion of dual HDMI 2.0b ports and a DisplayPort output facilitates independent 4K display support.

The XH610G2 offers extensive customization and scalability with support for dual PCIe slots, one x16 and one x1, allowing users to install discrete graphics cards or other high-performance components like video capture cards.

For memory, the XH610G2 supports up to 64GB of DDR5-5600 SO-DIMM memory, split across two slots, making ideal for resource-intensive applications, providing the system with the necessary power to handle complex computational tasks efficiently. Running at a low 1.1V, this memory configuration also minimizes energy consumption, which can be a significant advantage in environments conscious of power usage.

In terms of storage, this device features a SATA 6.0Gb/s interface for a 2.5-inch SSD or HDD, along with two M.2 slots for NVMe and SATA storage options. Users are recommended to choose a SATA SSD over a traditional HDD to ensure faster performance.

The I/O options on the XH610G2 further enhance its flexibility, with four USB 3.2 Gen 1 ports, two Ethernet ports, one supporting 1GbE and another 2.5GbE, and an optional RS232 COM port offering enhanced compatibility for specialized peripheral connections, which can be particularly useful in industrial or legacy environments.

Furthermore, the compact chassis includes M.2 expansion slots for both WLAN and LTE adapters, providing options for wireless connectivity that can be critical in setups where wired connections are not feasible.