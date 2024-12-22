These are the companies using AI-driven dynamic pricing the most - and the top users probably won't surprise you

Study claims dynamic pricing creates competitive advantages for retailers

Dynamic pricing has become a cornerstone of modern ecommerce platforms, which increasingly adjust product prices in real-time based on factors such as demand, competition, seasonality, and even localized market conditions.

Unlike traditional fixed pricing, dynamic pricing strategies allow businesses to react swiftly to shifts in the market, helping them to stay competitive and maximize profits. For consumers, this approach means prices can fluctuate frequently, creating both opportunities for savings and challenges in keeping track of the best deals.

With AI and machine learning becoming integral to ecommerce, dynamic pricing is now more sophisticated, with algorithms that analyze vast amounts of data to optimize pricing around the clock.

Good for business, bad for consumer?

Now, a report by Smartproxy has revealed the top five ecommerce platforms with the most fluctuating prices.

Amazon.com leads the way in dynamic pricing, with an average of 12.6 price changes per day, leveraging advanced algorithms to make real-time adjustments. By constantly monitoring competitors, demand, and inventory levels, Amazon ensures its products remain competitively priced, with some reports claiming it updates its prices every 10 minutes.

On the other hand, Amazon’s Canadian site, Amazon.ca, employs a tailored dynamic pricing model that aligns with Canadian market trends. Averaging 4.3 price changes daily, Amazon.ca uses automated repricing tools to keep up with local demand and competitor prices, providing Canadian sellers the flexibility to adjust pricing quickly.

Walmart's Canadian site ranks second for price changes per day, with the report showing it updates around seven times, with supply and demand, seasonality, and promotions all factoring in to the calculation of new prices.

Home furnishings store Wayfair.com uses dynamic pricing as a core component of its strategy. With around 3.6 price adjustments per day, Wayfair also tailors its prices based on seasonality, demand fluctuations, and inventory data.

Rounding out the list, BestBuy.com averages 2.6 price changes per day, using dynamic pricing to respond to competitor promotions and local product availability. Best Buy’s Price Match Guarantee and AI-powered tools further support frequent adjustments, making it a preferred destination for tech-savvy shoppers. By forecasting demand shifts, BestBuy effectively manages its pricing to remain competitive in the U.S. electronics and home appliances market.

“Our industry-first Dynamic Pricing Index was designed to provide a holistic view of the global ecommerce landscape. By evaluating local and regional websites across 40 countries using carefully chosen criteria, we ensured a comprehensive assessment of ecommerce platforms that use dynamic pricing” said Vytautas Savickas, CEO at Smartproxy.

“This data reflects the popularity of the usage of dynamic pricing as well as any price change patterns in the market. We believe that our Dynamic Pricing Index will become a go-to source for various ecommerce businesses that want to improve their user experience, and the whole report will keep savvy online shoppers informed about the most recent developments in this extremely competitive landscape," Savickas added.